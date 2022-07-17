In pictures: Sky high interest in Angus model flying day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mercury wasn’t the only thing to soar in Angus on Saturday.

In near perfect conditions, Angus Model Flying Club staged an experience day at its aerodrome near the A90 dual carriageway.

And it gave newcomers to the hobby a chance to get their hands on the controls of a range of model aircraft.

It was also a chance to see some of the country’s most experienced model aircraft pilots show off their skills.

The event featured demonstrations of high speed turbine jet aircraft and helicopters.

Popular club

The Angus club was founded in 2009 and has a thriving membership.

And it includes all levels of experience from relative novices to top flight model aerobatics pilots.

Paul Furze of the club said the response to the experience day had been outstanding.

“We have a real across the board mix of members, so if people decide they want to take their interest further we will have someone that can help them,” he said.

The idea of the experience day was to teach visitors the basics of model aircraft flying.

And each newcomer had an experienced ‘buddy’ on a separate controller to step in and take control if things went wrong.

Airfield origins

The club base is on part of what was the former Stracathro airfield.

It was established in the midst of the Second World War as a relief airfield for the historic Montrose aerodrome.

Stracathro was used as a training site from 1942 for the practice of blind approach landings.

The model flying club secured land beside the airfield’s old perimeter and its set-up includes three runways and a clubhouse.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the action on the day.