In pictures: Sky high interest in Angus model flying day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

In pictures: Sky high interest in Angus model flying day

By Graham Brown
July 17 2022, 12.30pm Updated: July 17 2022, 1.34pm
Conditions were ideal for the Angus Model Flying Club event. Pic: Paul Reid.
Conditions were ideal for the Angus Model Flying Club event. Pic: Paul Reid.

The mercury wasn’t the only thing to soar in Angus on Saturday.

In near perfect conditions, Angus Model Flying Club staged an experience day at its aerodrome near the A90 dual carriageway.

And it gave newcomers to the hobby a chance to get their hands on the controls of a range of model aircraft.

Angus model flying
Organiser and aerobatic pilot Paul Furze with some of the radio controlled models on display. Pic: Paul Reid.

It was also a chance to see some of the country’s most experienced model aircraft pilots show off their skills.

The event featured demonstrations of high speed turbine jet aircraft and helicopters.

Popular club

The Angus club was founded in 2009 and has a thriving membership.

And it includes all levels of experience from relative novices to top flight model aerobatics pilots.

Paul Furze of the club said the response to the experience day had been outstanding.

Model flying
Instructor Ian Morrow from Marykirk guiding Samantha Unwin from Lunan through the basics of flying. Pic: Paul Reid.

“We have a real across the board mix of members, so if people decide they want to take their interest further we will have someone that can help them,” he said.

The idea of the experience day was to teach visitors the basics of model aircraft flying.

And each newcomer had an experienced ‘buddy’ on a separate controller to step in and take control if things went wrong.

Angus model flying club
Tom Laird from Broxburn during the event. Pic: Paul Reid.

Airfield origins

The club base is on part of what was the former Stracathro airfield.

It was established in the midst of the Second World War as a relief airfield for the historic Montrose aerodrome.

Stracathro was used as a training site from 1942 for the practice of blind approach landings.

The model flying club secured land beside the airfield’s old perimeter and its set-up includes three runways and a clubhouse.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the action on the day.

Angus model flying
Ideal conditions at Stracathro.

Model aircraft

Angus Model Flying Club
Getting ready for a flight.

Remote controlled aircraft

Angus Model Flying Club

Angus Model Flying Club

 

 

Model aircraft at Stracathro

Angus Model Flying Club
Colin McLeod from Montrose with one of the aircraft. Pic: Paul Reid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]