Alyth holiday park expansion could bring £1m boost to local economy

Plans to expand a well established holiday park on the border between Angus and Perthshire could bring a £1.2m boost for the local economy, say its owners.

Nethercraig Holiday Park, situated four miles north of Alyth, is earmarked for expansion with accommodation for a further 74 caravan pitches.

In addition, five holiday lodges are also to be added to the existing site.

It’s the latest extension plans to the business which was established 30 years ago.

Expansion plans

The park benefited from a major refurbishment in 2009 which included a new reception, shop, children’s play park, waste treatment plant and manager’s accommodation.

The owners, Nethercraig Holiday Park Ltd, who purchased the site in 2011 and have over 50 years of holiday park experience, have lodged a fresh planning application with Angus Council to further improve the park.

In a design statement supporting the application, the firm states: “The existing park is important to the local rural economy because of the direct and indirect jobs it supports as well as the wider contribution to the local economy through tourism and the visitor economy.

“The expansion of the park is necessary to protect and enhance its ongoing contribution.

“The owners have identified demand for high-quality static holiday caravans at this site, which cannot, without diminishing the environmental quality, be accommodated within the existing park.”

A well as a further expansion to its caravan site, these latest plans include improvements to the arrival and reception facilities, and upgrades to the site’s existing road and paths network.

The owners say the plans are in addition to ongoing enhancements.

Environmental awards

In 2018, the site was awarded a Gold David Bellamy Conservation Award for the park’s successful programme of eco-friendly improvements.

If approved the expansion plans is also expected to further secure a number of existing jobs as well as create further employment opportunities.

Boost for local economy

In addition the owners estimate the increasing in visitors staying at the park would bring a further £1.2m benefit for local tourism and the Angus economy.

The plans are expected to come before Angus Council for determination in the coming months.