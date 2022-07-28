Alyth holiday park expansion could bring £1m boost to local economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alyth holiday park expansion could bring £1m boost to local economy

By Neil Henderson
July 28 2022, 5.51pm Updated: July 28 2022, 5.57pm
Nethercraig Holiday Park.
Plans to expand a well established holiday park on the border between Angus and Perthshire could bring a £1.2m boost for the local economy, say its owners.

Nethercraig Holiday Park, situated four miles north of Alyth, is earmarked for expansion with accommodation for a further 74 caravan pitches.

In addition, five holiday lodges are also to be added to the existing site.

It’s the latest extension plans to the business which was established 30 years ago.

Expansion plans

The park benefited from a major refurbishment in 2009 which included a new reception, shop, children’s play park, waste treatment plant and manager’s accommodation.

The owners, Nethercraig Holiday Park Ltd, who purchased the site in 2011 and have over 50 years of holiday park experience, have lodged a fresh planning application with Angus Council to further improve the park.

In a design statement supporting the application, the firm states: “The existing park is important to the local rural economy because of the direct and indirect jobs it supports as well as the wider contribution to the local economy through tourism and the visitor economy.

“The expansion of the park is necessary to protect and enhance its ongoing contribution.

“The owners have identified demand for high-quality static holiday caravans at this site, which cannot, without diminishing the environmental quality, be accommodated within the existing park.”

A well as a further expansion to its caravan site, these latest plans include improvements to the arrival and reception facilities, and upgrades to the site’s existing road and paths network.

The owners say the plans are in addition to ongoing enhancements.

Environmental awards

In 2018, the site was awarded a Gold David Bellamy Conservation Award for the park’s successful programme of eco-friendly improvements.

If approved the expansion plans is also expected to further secure a number of existing jobs as well as create further employment opportunities.

Boost for local economy

In addition the owners estimate the increasing in visitors staying at the park would bring a further £1.2m benefit for local tourism and the Angus economy.

The plans are expected to come before Angus Council for determination in the coming months.

