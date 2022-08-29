Flood risk sinks Monifieth housing bid for grounds of former Panmure Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Flood risk sinks Monifieth housing bid for grounds of former Panmure Hotel

By Graham Brown
August 29 2022, 11.51am Updated: August 29 2022, 12.57pm
The Panmure Hotel in Monifieth closed in 2018.
The Panmure Hotel in Monifieth closed in 2018.

Flooding fears have scuppered a bid for two houses in the grounds of Monifieth’s former Panmure Hotel.

The once-thriving establishment closed in 2018 and was converted into nine flats.

The main east coast rail line passes the former hotel and the River Tay is around 250 metres away.

In 2019, an application for two houses on what was previously car parking and garden ground was withdrawn.

Panmure Hotel Monifieth
The Panmure Hotel, Monifieth, closed its doors in 2018; an application for housing in the grounds has been knocked back.

The plan was re-submitted in late December 2020.

But Angus planning officials have now issued a refusal after objections from the council’s own roads department and environmental agency Sepa.

The site sits close to the Monifieth Burn and they say the houses would be at risk from a 1-in-200-year flood event.

Planners also noted that while Scottish Water didn’t object to the proposal, they would not allow the houses to connect into the public sewer.

Sepa objected in principle and said that if permission was granted the application could be referred to the Scottish Government.

Local opposition

There were also 24 letters of objection to the plan, which included concerns the houses were out of keeping with the character of the area.

There were also worries over a loss of garden ground for the flats in the converted hotel.

Last June, Angus planners put a Tree Preservation Order on mature specimens in the grounds.

They said the trees were an important feature on the boundaries with Tay Street and Princes Street.

Panmure Hotel tree preservation order
Angus planners put a preservation order on trees in the grounds of the former hotel.

Officials said the trees would probably have to be removed and that would be a breach of council policy.

Developers argued the houses could be built on the site without any serious risk of flooding to the properties.

And they said the combined numbers living there would be much less than the hotel’s occupancy in its heyday.

But planning officials felt the application fell short of expectations.

“While the proposal accords with some aspects of development plan policy, it fails to comply with policies designed to ensure that development is consistent with the character and pattern of development in the surrounding area,” they said.

“While it is acknowledged that there would be some economic and social benefit in the delivery of new housing, the development on a site which is subject to flood risk is not considered to contribute to sustainable development.”

