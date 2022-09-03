571 miles, 10 stadiums, 4 days: Angus dad Craig sets big goal in cycle fundraiser for son’s football team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus dad is in training for an epic two-wheeled tour of Scottish football’s Championship grounds.

And Craig Robertson will chalk off parks from Ayr to Inverness in the gruelling four-day fundraising challenge to raise money for Arbroath Community Sports Club.

His 11-year-old, Ellis, plays for ACSC 2011s, and younger son Callan, 5, has already kicked off his football career with the club.

Craig is originally from Brechin, but wife Kerry is from Arbroath and the family live in the town.

So they have become diehard Red Lichties.

Gayfield Park will be the start and finish point of his October adventure.

Craig has already tackled several sportives including Highland Perthshire’s Etape Caledonia.

And he completed a remarkable 204-miles-in-one-day this year on a Carlisle-Edinburgh-Carlisle event.

So the gigantic mileage is a challenge Craig’s relishing.

He’ll set off from Arbroath FC’s ground on Wednesday October 5.

And the dad-of-two is determined to be back at Gayfield in time to see Dick Campbell’s men line up against Dundee on the Saturday.

Craig’s journey

Gayfield Park, Arbroath

Dens Park, Dundee

Stark’s Park, Kirkcaldy

New Douglas Park, Hamilton

Somerset Park, Ayr

Cappielow Park, Greenock

Firhill, Glasgow

Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir

Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Balmoral Stadium, Cove

Road biking convert

“I’ve always been a keen mountain biker,” said 36-year-old Craig, a planning supervisor for National Oilwell Varco in Montrose.

“But during lockdown when you were not able to go to the hills I started doing more road biking.

“About 18 months ago I got myself a cycling coach so I have been training with Espresso Cycle Coaching.

“I’ve competed in several different events and found my passion lies with long distance cycling.”

And he wants to put that passion to use in raising funds for kit and other equipment for ACSC 2011s.

Craig is already more than half way towards the £500 fundraising target he has set himself.

Anyone wishing to donate can support him through his JustGiving page here.

“I didn’t appreciate before just how much people put into running the club,” he said.

“It isn’t just about the playing side, there is all the effort that goes into making it a success.

“It is a lot of work and a lot of people make a big commitment for the kids.

“I wanted to try to do something that might take a little bit of that pressure off by trying to raise some money.

“My passion is bikes and if I can alleviate some of that pressure with this event then I’m happy to put myself out there and take this on.

“I’ll happily do the hard miles if it is going to help the club.”