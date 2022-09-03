571 miles, 10 stadiums, 4 days: Angus dad Craig sets big goal in cycle fundraiser for son’s football team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

571 miles, 10 stadiums, 4 days: Angus dad Craig sets big goal in cycle fundraiser for son’s football team

By Graham Brown
September 3 2022, 5.55am
Craig Robertson with sons Ellis,11, and five-year-old Callan. Pic: Paul Reid.
Craig Robertson with sons Ellis,11, and five-year-old Callan. Pic: Paul Reid.

An Angus dad is in training for an epic two-wheeled tour of Scottish football’s Championship grounds.

And Craig Robertson will chalk off parks from Ayr to Inverness in the gruelling four-day fundraising challenge to raise money for Arbroath Community Sports Club.

His 11-year-old, Ellis, plays for ACSC 2011s, and younger son Callan, 5, has already kicked off his football career with the club.

Craig is originally from Brechin, but wife Kerry is from Arbroath and the family live in the town.

Craig Robertson of Arbroath is cycling round Scotland's Championship stadiums.
Craig has found a passion for long-distance cycling. Pic: Paul Reid.

So they have become diehard Red Lichties.

Gayfield Park will be the start and finish point of his October adventure.

Craig has already tackled several sportives including Highland Perthshire’s Etape Caledonia.

And he completed a remarkable 204-miles-in-one-day this year on a Carlisle-Edinburgh-Carlisle event.

So the gigantic mileage is a challenge Craig’s relishing.

He’ll set off from Arbroath FC’s ground on Wednesday October 5.

And the dad-of-two is determined to be back at Gayfield in time to see Dick Campbell’s men line up against Dundee on the Saturday.

Craig’s journey

Gayfield Park, Arbroath

Dens Park, Dundee

Stark’s Park, Kirkcaldy

New Douglas Park, Hamilton

Somerset Park, Ayr

Cappielow Park, Greenock

Firhill, Glasgow

Ochilview Park, Stenhousemuir

Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Balmoral Stadium, Cove

Road biking convert

“I’ve always been a keen mountain biker,” said 36-year-old Craig, a planning supervisor for National Oilwell Varco in Montrose.

“But during lockdown when you were not able to go to the hills I started doing more road biking.

“About 18 months ago I got myself a cycling coach so I have been training with Espresso Cycle Coaching.

“I’ve competed in several different events and found my passion lies with long distance cycling.”

And he wants to put that passion to use in raising funds for kit and other equipment for ACSC 2011s.

Craig Robertson fundraising cycle.
Craig’s son Ellis plays for ACSC 2011s. Pic: Paul Reid.

Craig is already more than half way towards the £500 fundraising target he has set himself.

Anyone wishing to donate can support him through his JustGiving page here.

“I didn’t appreciate before just how much people put into running the club,” he said.

“It isn’t just about the playing side, there is all the effort that goes into making it a success.

“It is a lot of work and a lot of people make a big commitment for the kids.

“I wanted to try to do something that might take a little bit of that pressure off by trying to raise some money.

“My passion is bikes and if I can alleviate some of that pressure with this event then I’m happy to put myself out there and take this on.

“I’ll happily do the hard miles if it is going to help the club.”

