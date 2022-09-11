Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus

By Graham Brown
September 11 2022, 5.45pm
Marilyn Sinclair and Paul Forrest from Forfar at Arbroath's Mortuary Chapel. Pic: Alan Richardson.
Marilyn Sinclair and Paul Forrest from Forfar at Arbroath's Mortuary Chapel. Pic: Alan Richardson.

A glimpse into history and unusual perspective on local towns and villages was offered to Angus visitors at the weekend.

Amidst the sadness surrounding the Queen’s death and the passing of the Royal cortege through Brechin and the rest of the county, Doors Open weekend went ahead as planned.

Some locations were dropped from the programme, but there were many places for people to enjoy.

Cold War bunker

Those included Arbroath’s Royal Observer Corps post at Elliot.

Cheryl Stewart is the custodian of the underground bunker.

And she has painstakingly restored it to how it would have been at the height of the Cold War.

Arbroath ROC Bunker
Custodian Cheryl Stewart and volunteer Ewan Macgowan talk to the visitors in the ROC bunker. Pic: Alan Richardson.

Between 1956 and 1965, the UK government ordered the construction of more than 1,500 such posts.

They were set around ten miles apart on the Tayside coast at the likes of Cupar, St Andrews and Arbroath.

ROC personnel were trained to monitor instruments that would alert the public and transmit vital readings to their HQ throughout the country in the event of a nuclear attack.

So visitors were able to experience life below ground after descending the 15 foot ladder into the heart of the monitoring room.

Elliot observer post
Visitor Linda McKay climbs the ladder out of the Arbroath bunker. Pic: Alan Richardson.

Brechin tower

Those seeking more of a bird’s eye perspective had the rare chance to climb the Square Tower of 800-year-old Brechin Cathedral.

It offers spectacular views of the town.

Thousands gathered on Sunday to pay their respects to the Queen as the Royal cortege stopped at Brechin Castle on its way to Edinburgh.

Brechin Cathedral tower
Brechin Cathedral’s Square Tower offers spectacular views of the town. Pic: Paul Reid.

And there was also an opportunity to climb Airlie Monument and view from above the altered landscape after Storms Arwen, Corrie and Malik.

Another popular venue was the Mortuary Chapel in Arbroath’s Western Cemetery.

It was designed by Patrick Allan-Fraser of Hospitalfield as a memorial to his late wife Elizabeth and her deceased parents John Fraser and Elizabeth Parrot Fraser.

2022 is the 33rd year of the Scotland-wide free festival.

Mortuary chapel Arbroath.
Inside Arbroath’s Mortuary Chapel.

More pictures from photographer Alan Richardson of Doors Open weekend in Angus.

Volunteer Ewan MacGowan at the Arbroath ROC monitoring post.
Angus Doors Open days
Visitors are stunned by the detail in the Mortuary Chapel.
Arbroath ROC post
Cheryl Stewart briefs visitors on the role of the Arbroath monitoring post.
Arbroath mortuary chapel
A guide walks visitors around the Mortuary Chapel in Arbroath.
Mortuary Chapel in Arbroath
The masterpiece of Arbroath’s Mortuary Chapel.

 

