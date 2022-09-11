Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A glimpse into history and unusual perspective on local towns and villages was offered to Angus visitors at the weekend.

Amidst the sadness surrounding the Queen’s death and the passing of the Royal cortege through Brechin and the rest of the county, Doors Open weekend went ahead as planned.

Some locations were dropped from the programme, but there were many places for people to enjoy.

Cold War bunker

Those included Arbroath’s Royal Observer Corps post at Elliot.

Cheryl Stewart is the custodian of the underground bunker.

And she has painstakingly restored it to how it would have been at the height of the Cold War.

Between 1956 and 1965, the UK government ordered the construction of more than 1,500 such posts.

They were set around ten miles apart on the Tayside coast at the likes of Cupar, St Andrews and Arbroath.

ROC personnel were trained to monitor instruments that would alert the public and transmit vital readings to their HQ throughout the country in the event of a nuclear attack.

So visitors were able to experience life below ground after descending the 15 foot ladder into the heart of the monitoring room.

Brechin tower

Those seeking more of a bird’s eye perspective had the rare chance to climb the Square Tower of 800-year-old Brechin Cathedral.

It offers spectacular views of the town.

Thousands gathered on Sunday to pay their respects to the Queen as the Royal cortege stopped at Brechin Castle on its way to Edinburgh.

And there was also an opportunity to climb Airlie Monument and view from above the altered landscape after Storms Arwen, Corrie and Malik.

Another popular venue was the Mortuary Chapel in Arbroath’s Western Cemetery.

It was designed by Patrick Allan-Fraser of Hospitalfield as a memorial to his late wife Elizabeth and her deceased parents John Fraser and Elizabeth Parrot Fraser.

2022 is the 33rd year of the Scotland-wide free festival.

More pictures from photographer Alan Richardson of Doors Open weekend in Angus.