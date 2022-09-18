IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose

By Graham Brown
September 18 2022, 11.36am Updated: September 18 2022, 1.34pm
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Angus Cycle Hub served up family fun at a Montrose roadshow.

The event was the first in a series taking place for across the district.

They were due to get under way earlier this month, but the first weekend was postponed as a mark of respect following the Queen’s passing.

But it got a great response at Montrose, before heading to Brechin on Sunday.

Angus Cycle Hub roadshow
Follow the leader at Montrose. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The cycle hub laid on a host of activities for all ages to enjoy.

These included a bike skills track so visitors of all ages could test out their mountain bike handling.

There was also a chance to try out crazy bikes, e-bikes and adaptive cycles.

Angus cycle hub roadshow
Jems Semple tries out a mini-trike. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And people could also pedal power their way to making their own smoothie.

Folk could have their cycles checked over in a Dr Bike session.

“We hope this is a fantastic opportunity for people to find out more about cycling, learn cycling skills and discover more about cycling in Angus,” said the cycle hub.

“With the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow in 2023, now has never been a better time to get into cycling and enjoy the benefits that come with this popular sport.”

Angus cycle hub roadshow
Young cyclists having fun at Montrose. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The next roadshow will be at Carnoustie leisure centre on Saturday September 24.

And the postponed events at Arbroath and Forfar are still to be rescheduled.

Angus Cycle Hub is an Arbroath-based social enterprise.

Angus cycle hub bike track
Three-year-old Louis Stephenson from Auchenblae on the track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Last year it was announced as one of six groups across Scotland to run a £2.5 million trial scheme to give out free bikes to children.

The hub hopes to help out 1,000 youngsters aged 4-16 year from lower-income backgrounds with bikes and cycling equipment.

Photographer Gareth Jennings captured the fun.

Montrose cycle hub roadshow
“Help me, mum, I fell off!”
Montrose cycle roadshow
“But I’ll dust myself down and get back in the saddle!”
Montrose cycle roadshow
Taking an e-bike for a spin.
cycle roadshow in Montrose
Concentration on the bike track.
Angus cycle roadshow
Six-year-old Ella Couper from Laurencekirk enjoyed the day.
cycling roadshow at Montrose
Dylan Semple, 10, from Laurencekirk tries out a recumbent bike.
Montrose cycle hub roadshow
A helping hand for four-year-old Zac Couper from Laurencekirk.
Four-year-old Martha Semple gets to grips with a recumbent cycle.
Tandem cycle at Montrose roadshow
Trying out side-by-side tandem.
Trike at Montrose cycling roadshow
Getting the balance right.
Angus Cycle Hub roadshow
There were bikes big and small to try out.
Angus cycle hub
Skills on show on the bike track.
Montross cycling roadshow
Seven-year-old Frieya McAuley from Laurencekirk having fun.
Zac Couper, 4, keeps an eye on the track ahead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Angus minister Martin Fair says Queen called her Paddington sketch 'rather fun' in poignant…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Police appeal after pensioner seriously injured in Angus crash
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Treasured trip down memory lane of the day Glamis-born Jim drove the Queen
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife?
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Teachers have voted in favour of strike action - could Tayside and Fife schools…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Angus woman distraught as chihuahua 'mauled to death' by other dogs
3
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?
0
Fleur's bale creation in Angus and the original iconic art piece, inset.
Angus 'Balesy' Fleur's Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and…
1
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
LISTEN: Grieving families' anger over Monday funeral cancellations

More from The Courier

Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
5 Dundee United talking points as international ace shines against Rangers and Tannadice hat-trick…
0