IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose

Angus Cycle Hub served up family fun at a Montrose roadshow.

The event was the first in a series taking place for across the district.

They were due to get under way earlier this month, but the first weekend was postponed as a mark of respect following the Queen’s passing.

But it got a great response at Montrose, before heading to Brechin on Sunday.

The cycle hub laid on a host of activities for all ages to enjoy.

These included a bike skills track so visitors of all ages could test out their mountain bike handling.

There was also a chance to try out crazy bikes, e-bikes and adaptive cycles.

And people could also pedal power their way to making their own smoothie.

Folk could have their cycles checked over in a Dr Bike session.

“We hope this is a fantastic opportunity for people to find out more about cycling, learn cycling skills and discover more about cycling in Angus,” said the cycle hub.

“With the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow in 2023, now has never been a better time to get into cycling and enjoy the benefits that come with this popular sport.”

The next roadshow will be at Carnoustie leisure centre on Saturday September 24.

And the postponed events at Arbroath and Forfar are still to be rescheduled.

Angus Cycle Hub is an Arbroath-based social enterprise.

Last year it was announced as one of six groups across Scotland to run a £2.5 million trial scheme to give out free bikes to children.

The hub hopes to help out 1,000 youngsters aged 4-16 year from lower-income backgrounds with bikes and cycling equipment.

Photographer Gareth Jennings captured the fun.