3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement at Dens Park

Refereeing controversies, goals, a penalty, crunching tackles and a sending off – Dundee v Inverness had just about everything.

Unfortunately for fans of a Dark Blue persuasion, they left Dens Park with their side taking nothing as they lost out 3-2 in an enthralling match.

The Dee had chances a plenty and failed to take the majority of them, with a Robbie Deas own goal opening the scoring, while Joe Grayson got his foot on the end of a Paul McMullan strike to level the score at 2-2.

Young Caley Thistle left back Cameron Harper was a standout performer scoring two stunning, long-range efforts and winning the visitors’ penalty.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from the five-goal thriller, which saw Dundee drop to fifth in the Championship.

Referee criticism

There’s only one place to start; the referee.

It was the Peter Stuart’s first time officiating a game involving either Dundee or Inverness. It’s safe to say he’s not made many friends on either side.

His first big call on a busy afternoon came on five minutes. He seemed to see no wrong doing in Billy Mckay literally saving his team from goal a goal down early on.

Dee boss Gary Bowyer said the Caley Thistle forward himself admitted he handled the ball.

Inverness also felt aggrieved, insisting Joe Grayson was in an offside position when he prodded in Paul McMullan’s goal-bound effort. Again, the officials were uninterested.

There were questions marks over a number of other decisions throughout the game.

Bowyer didn’t mince his words regarding the official’s performance post-match, but his remarks may catch the attention of the SFA compliance officer.

Another Sweeney suspension

The big defender returned to the side after a week sat out due to suspension.

Sweeney said himself prior to kick off he was itching to get back on the field.

But now the Irishman will have to sit out the next two league matches for another sending off.

He picked up his first yellow in the first half for a daft, late challenge on Daniel McKay when the winger was going nowhere.

Sweeney was left to walk the tightrope for the rest of the game but timed his challenges well.

However, he was given a second yellow when Zak Delaney was stopped in his tracks. It seemed a soft yellow as there was little he could do to get out of the way of the onrushing Thistle player.

Gary Bowyer will now have to alter his defence again for the clashes with Hamilton and Cove.

Fortress Dens?

Your home ground is meant to be your fortress, where teams struggle to find their way to goal.

That does not appear to be the case at Dens Park after four games.

On Saturday, although Harper’s strikes were goal of the month contenders both could have been avoided.

Ashcroft’s sclaffed clearance saw the ball land at his feet for his first. At his winner, the Dee defence gave him too much space on the ball inviting him to take the shot.

While Gary Bowyer was not shy in criticising the referee, he did concede his side were also to blame for the result.

The Dark Blues have now conceded more goals (eight) at home than any other team in the Championship.

Granted, they have also scored more (11) on their own turf too than anyone else, but the number of goals being conceded is a real concern.

Only Queen’s Park have failed to find the net at Dens. Partick Thistle, Arbroath and Inverness have all managed to score more than one.

On current form, it’s just as well Dundee won’t be playing at home again for another four matches.