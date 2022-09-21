Ghostly Glamis: Are you brave enough to face Dracula at Scotland’s most haunted castle?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glamis Castle will welcome the Prince of Darkness to its ancient corridors in a spine-chilling start to its Halloween season.

The Angus landmark is reputedly Scotland’s most haunted castle.

Spooky figures from the famous Grey Lady to the Monster of Glamis are said to roam its labyrinth of 650-year-old passages.

And a one-man show will bring Bram Stoker’s Dracula to life in a fright night next month.

Jonathan Goodwin of Don’t Go Into the Cellar theatre company will play a host of characters from the Gothic vampire story.

Dracula celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.

The Angus audience will experience the hour-long spooky spectacle deep within the walls of Glamis.

It takes place on Saturday October 1.

Busy tourist season

Castle general manager Steven Cumming says: “After a busy summer where we hosted many outdoor events, we are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors for a spooky and truly unique experience to mark the beginning of our Halloween season.

“Don’t Go Into the Cellar know how to put on a great show and the audience are going to be in for a treat when they meet Dracula.”

Next month also features the less frightening activities of apple pressing workshops and Jazz on the Lawn.

And the castle’s Autumn Festival returns on October 22 with a showcase of local food and drink.

Details of the events are on the castle website.

The ghosts of Glamis

The late Queen Mother is even said to have encountered some of the castle’s other-worldly occupants during her childhood there.

Among the apparitions seen there is the Grey Lady who haunts the family chapel and the clock tower.

She is believed to be Lady Glamis, burned at the stake for being a supposed witch in 1537.

Twisted Earl Beardie is the ghost of Alexander Lindsay, 4th Earl of Crawford.

He is said to have led the macabre death of a castle servant stripped naked and hunted down by a pack of dogs in the castle grounds.

The castle’s tongueless woman is the ghost of another servant.

Legend has it she was maimed and killed after stumbling on a terrible secret known only to an ancient earl.