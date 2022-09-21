Ghostly Glamis: Are you brave enough to face Dracula at Scotland’s most haunted castle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ghostly Glamis: Are you brave enough to face Dracula at Scotland’s most haunted castle?

By Graham Brown
September 21 2022, 12.13pm Updated: September 21 2022, 2.23pm
Bram Stoker's Dracula will be staged at Glamis Castle.

Glamis Castle will welcome the Prince of Darkness to its ancient corridors in a spine-chilling start to its Halloween season.

The Angus landmark is reputedly Scotland’s most haunted castle.

Spooky figures from the famous Grey Lady to the Monster of Glamis are said to roam its labyrinth of 650-year-old passages.

And a one-man show will bring Bram Stoker’s Dracula to life in a fright night next month.

Jonathan Goodwin of Don’t Go Into the Cellar theatre company will play a host of characters from the Gothic vampire story.

Dracula at Glamis Castle
Bram Stoker’s Gothic tale will be told in the historic setting of Glamis castle.

Dracula celebrates its 125th anniversary this year.

The Angus audience will experience the hour-long spooky spectacle deep within the walls of Glamis.

It takes place on Saturday October 1.

Busy tourist season

Castle general manager Steven Cumming says: “After a busy summer where we hosted many outdoor events, we are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors for a spooky and truly unique experience to mark the beginning of our Halloween season.

Don’t Go Into the Cellar know how to put on a great show and the audience are going to be in for a treat when they meet Dracula.”

Next month also features the less frightening activities of apple pressing workshops and Jazz on the Lawn.

And the castle’s Autumn Festival returns on October 22 with a showcase of local food and drink.

Details of the events are on the castle website.

The ghosts of Glamis

The late Queen Mother is even said to have encountered some of the castle’s other-worldly occupants during her childhood there.

Among the apparitions seen there is the Grey Lady who haunts the family chapel and the clock tower.

She is believed to be Lady Glamis, burned at the stake for being a supposed witch in 1537.

GLamis Castle Grey Lady
The castle chapel is said to be haunted by the Grey Lady of Glamis.

Twisted Earl Beardie is the ghost of Alexander Lindsay, 4th Earl of Crawford.

He is said to have led the macabre death of a castle servant stripped naked and hunted down by a pack of dogs in the castle grounds.

The castle’s tongueless woman is the ghost of another servant.

Legend has it she was maimed and killed after stumbling on a terrible secret known only to an ancient earl.

Editor's Picks