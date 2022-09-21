Apathy kills off Forfar Community Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apathy kills off Forfar Community Council

By Graham Brown
September 21 2022, 12.54pm Updated: September 21 2022, 2.44pm
Forfar Community Council met in Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Forfar Community Council met in Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Forfar Community Council has been forced to fold due to lack of interest.

It is the only one of the seven Angus burghs left without a local voice after a desperate plea for support.

And three rural groups have also not been able to form because of a lack of numbers.

There are 25 community councils across Angus.

They need a combined total of 140 people to run for the next three-year term of office.

Several areas to go without community council

But as many as 15 were under threat before nominations for candidates closed earlier this month.

The situation was so precarious Angus Council extended the deadline for people to come forward.

A late flurry of interest means there will be an election for Ferryden and Craig on October 6.

It has nine members.

But there were more candidates than positions so a poll will take place at Ferryden Primary School on Thursday October 6.

It will open 8am and 1pm and then 2pm to 8pm.

A count will take place in Monday October 10 before the first meeting of the new community council.

But the lack of numbers means there are no community councils for Friockheim & District, Lunanhead & District and Monikie & Newbigging, as well as the Royal Burgh of Forfar.

In other community council areas, candidates have been elected without the need for a poll.

Details of their inaugural meetings can be found at Angus Council’s Community Council Elections 2022 webpages.

