Apathy kills off Forfar Community Council

Forfar Community Council has been forced to fold due to lack of interest.

It is the only one of the seven Angus burghs left without a local voice after a desperate plea for support.

And three rural groups have also not been able to form because of a lack of numbers.

There are 25 community councils across Angus.

They need a combined total of 140 people to run for the next three-year term of office.

Several areas to go without community council

But as many as 15 were under threat before nominations for candidates closed earlier this month.

The situation was so precarious Angus Council extended the deadline for people to come forward.

A late flurry of interest means there will be an election for Ferryden and Craig on October 6.

It has nine members.

But there were more candidates than positions so a poll will take place at Ferryden Primary School on Thursday October 6.

It will open 8am and 1pm and then 2pm to 8pm.

A count will take place in Monday October 10 before the first meeting of the new community council.

But the lack of numbers means there are no community councils for Friockheim & District, Lunanhead & District and Monikie & Newbigging, as well as the Royal Burgh of Forfar.

In other community council areas, candidates have been elected without the need for a poll.

Details of their inaugural meetings can be found at Angus Council’s Community Council Elections 2022 webpages.