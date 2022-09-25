Man and woman charged after cannabis worth £12k seized in Carnoustie raid

Police have charged a man and a woman after cannabis worth £12,200 was recovered in Carnoustie.
Officers executed a warrant at a property in the Dundee Street area earlier this month.
A 26-year-old male and a female aged 29 were arrested and charged by officers in connection with the seizure of the Class B substance.
They are to appear in court at a later date.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Saturday, 17 September 2022, community policing officers from Angus executed a drugs search warrant at a property in Dundee Street, Carnoustie.
“Cannabis with a value of around £12,200 was recovered.
“A 26 year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested and have been charged with a drugs supply offence.
“They will both appear at court at a later date.”