Links Archers take a bow after 2022 season of success for Angus club

By Graham Brown
October 13 2022, 5.55am
Links Archers take aim at an indoor session in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Links Archers take aim at an indoor session in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

Montrose-based Links Archers have struck gold during another fine season as one of the country’s leading archery clubs.

And the future looks rosy for the Angus outfit with youngsters lining up to try the sport.

The club has around 50 members who shoot regularly.

They have a field at Craigo, near the town, but have now moved indoors for winter sessions at Montrose Sports Centre.

Montrose Links Archers
Richard Allan and Paul Furze collect their arrows at a Montrose Sports Centre training session. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

String of achievements

President James Laing led by example this summer by firing his way to the IFAA (International Field Archery Association) Bowhunters Scottish Champion medal and patch.

He also took an IFAA Field Champion medal and was Scottish Archery’s Northern Area silver medallist.

James Laing of Links Archers
Links Archers president James Laing. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

Club secretary Linda Dallas represented Scotland in this year’s Home Nations Championships.

She was also part of the national team at the Commonwealth Archery Championships Europe, held this summer in Kilmarnock.

And she won gold at the Northern Area outdoor finals, before taking a bronze in the Scottish Tour Championships.

Links Archers secretary Linda Dallas
Club secretary Linda Dallas. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

Inverkeilor brothers Jonathan and Joshua Phillips are firing each other to greater success in the sport.

Elder sibling Jonathan helped Team Scotland to bronze at the Commonwealth Archery Championships.

And the 23-year-old grabbed gold at the Scottish Tour finals.

Jonathan Phillips Links Archers Montrose
Jonathan Phillips with his 2022 medals. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

Joshua, who has just turned 18, was this year’s Northern Area champion.

He took the runner-up spot at the Scottish junior indoor championships and is ranked fifth among Scotland’s senior men.

Waiting lists

Links Archers committee member Ken Rae says there is no shortage of interest in the sport.

“We do a beginner’s class at least once a year but will probably have to do more than one,” said former teacher Ken.

“We also run a club with Montrose Academy and have around 12/14 youngsters involved.

Montrose Links Archers
A busy weekend session at Montrose Sports Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

“There is a waiting list for that and the beginner’s class and the numbers who continue with the club are very good.

“When things started to ease after the pandemic we ran a couple of what they call 720 competitions,” added Ken.

The event name represents the maximum score if all 72 of the archer’s competition arrows hit the 10 ring.

It’s also known as the Olympic round and the club would love to see some of its stars add their name to the roll of honour in the world’s biggest competitions.

Links Archers Montrose
Links Archer Ken Rae takes aim. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

Olympian in the ranks

Club stalwart Simon Needham competed at Olympic level and is a former British champion.

But the sport missed out on being part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Archery is an optional sport and has to be selected by the hosts for inclusions.

It has only featured twice – Brisbane in 1982 and Delhi 2010.

And plans to stage a separate Commonwealth Shooting and Archery Championships in the Indian city of Chandigarh in early 2022 were scuppered by the pandemic.

