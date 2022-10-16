Two men arrested following £25,000 Arbroath drugs bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Two men arrested following £25,000 Arbroath drugs bust

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 16 2022, 7.12pm
Cannabis with a street value of £25,000 has been recovered in a drugs bust in Arbroath. Image: Google Maps.
Cannabis with a street value of £25,000 has been recovered in a drugs bust in Arbroath. Image: Google Maps.

Two men have been arrested following a £25,000 drugs bust in Arbroath.

Police recovered cannabis following a search at a house in the town’s Kinnaird Street.

Two men, aged 29 and 17, were arrested and charged.

Both are to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a drugs supply offence.

Police: “We will use every tool to remove drugs”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Angus have recovered cannabis with a potential street value of around £25,000, following a search at a house in Kinnaird Street, Arbroath.”

Sergeant Stewart Ramsay, from the Angus Community Policing Team, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from officers, shows that we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over 'suspicious package'
Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!
Knickerbrook, Oulton Park took first place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision
Lee Mitchell.
Dramatic footage shows Arbroath joiner Lee Mitchell's 55mph Knockhill crash
Bobby Linn and Lois Caird with the prize Fray Bentos pie.
Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Scottish Greens vote to 'suspend ties' with Green Party of England and Wales
Over 100 bikers turned out in Ladybank on Sunday to pay respects to bike fanatic Frank Foster. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.
Fife family left speechless after 100 bikers pay respects to terminally-ill dad
Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision

Editor's Picks

Most Commented