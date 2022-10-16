Two men arrested following £25,000 Arbroath drugs bust

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been arrested following a £25,000 drugs bust in Arbroath.

Police recovered cannabis following a search at a house in the town’s Kinnaird Street.

Two men, aged 29 and 17, were arrested and charged.

Both are to be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a drugs supply offence.

Police: “We will use every tool to remove drugs”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Angus have recovered cannabis with a potential street value of around £25,000, following a search at a house in Kinnaird Street, Arbroath.”

Sergeant Stewart Ramsay, from the Angus Community Policing Team, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from officers, shows that we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”