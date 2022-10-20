Missing Montrose falcon safely home after successful search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Missing Montrose falcon safely home after successful search

By Graham Brown
October 20 2022, 10.05am Updated: October 20 2022, 10.24am
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie

A rare falcon which escaped its Angus aviary is safely home.

The Gyr/Saker cross went missing on Tuesday after if chewed through its leash in the aviary of Montrose professional falconer Darren Pennie.

It flew off when the door of the cage was opened.

Despite several reported sightings the two-year-old bird, named Khalisi, spent a night out in the Angus open.

But as darkness began to fall on Wednesday she was seen in the town and safely recovered.

Darren, 28, said the outcome was the best result he could have hoped for.

And he thanked everyone who got involved in the hunt for the prized bird.

Factory roof sighting

“We had tried to get it out everywhere on social media and I got tagged in a post to say she had been seen on a warehouse roof near GSK in Montrose,” he said.

“By the time I got there she was no longer on the roof.

“But we had a photo so we knew she was definitely in the area.”

Darren’s girlfriend Katie then saw the falcon flying over the car park beside the grave of Montrose’s famous Norwegian sea dog Bamse.

Gyr falcon
The falcon has distinctive plumage. Image: Darren Pennie

Khalisi, which is bigger than a buzzard and has distinctive white and brown-speckled plumage, is used by Darren in gull management operations.

She responds to food on a lure and immediately recognised her handler.

“I got there within a minute, got the lure out of my bag and she instantly knew what it was – she was straight back,” said Darren.

Slight injury

“I’ve looked her over and she has a slight cut above her eye.

“Maybe she’s had a tussle with a crow or a cat over the night she was out.

“Otherwise she’s in good health.

“It would have been really difficult to see her if darkness had fallen again.

“This really is the best result we could have hoped for.

“We got her home last night and gave her a good meal and she seems fine.”

“Without everyone helping by sharing posts on social media we might never have got to her so quickly so I’m really grateful.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Three-month sewer renewal at Forfar Loch Country Park begins
Glamis Castle, Angus
Glamis Castle screening of Hocus Pocus 2 called off as downpours forecast
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Domino no-no: Planners dish up refusal for pizza giant’s Forfar plan
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
LISTEN: Dundee's 'gargantuan' winter crisis
SVVC administrator Lesley Munro with the Morgan Super Sport three-wheeler up for auction.
Three-wheeler Morgan is set to be star of the show at weekend Angus classic…
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced 'safe and well'
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Bloomin' fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Kirriemuir secret elite 'Dad's Army' was trained to sabotage Tayside's railway lines and stop…

Most Read

1
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
4
5
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented