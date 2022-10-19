Angus man’s desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus man’s desperate hunt for distinctive falcon after escape from Montrose aviary

By Graham Brown
October 19 2022, 5.45pm Updated: October 19 2022, 5.47pm
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie

A professional falconer has made a desperate plea to trace one of his birds after it escaped from his Angus aviary.

Darren Pennie says there have been several possible sightings of the distinctive Gyr/Saker falcon since she broke free on Tuesday afternoon.

But he has been unable to get to two-year-old Khalisi  – which is bigger than a buzzard – to try and lure her back.

And the 28-year-old fears the bird’s chances of survival are diminishing the longer she is out in the wilds of Angus.

Pest control expert

Darren currently has four falcons which he uses for pest control.

Much of his work involves gull management on buildings in the Aberdeen area.

He said Khalisi escaped after breaking free from her leash.

“She was in the aviary and managed to claw off her leash,” he said.

“So at the time of opening the door I didn’t realise that and she was able to go.

“She still has her leather jesses attached to a swivel so she could potentially be caught up in a tree.

Escaped Angus falcon
The escaped Angus falcon has been spotted in Montrose. Image: Darren Pennie

“She is very recognisable being almost pure white with black and brown speckles.

“She’s about two and a half pounds and bigger than a buzzard.

“But unlike a buzzard which has almost fingertip like wings, a falcon’s is shaped more like a blade.”

Reported sightings

“I’ve been out chasing sightings around Ferryden and House of Dun but haven’t been able to get to her,” he said.

People should not try to feed the falcon and Darren is urging anyone who sees the bird to call him immediately on 07544 266492.

Missing Montrose falcon
The missing falcon still has leather jesses attached to her legs. Image: Darren Pennie

“If anyone sees her then I would ask them to phone me day or night – if it’s two in the morning I’m not going to be upset as long as there is a chance to get to her,” he said.

“I would say not to try to feed her because there are certain things she should not eat.

“Her usual diet is day-old chicks and if I can get a sighting of her I would have that on the lure and hope to bring her back with that.

“It would be normality for her – at the moment she is out flying and doesn’t really know anything’s wrong.

“But she is a pest control bird and we try not to encourage hunting of other birds or animals.

“So the longer she is out there the chances of her surviving on her own are very slim.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Starbucks confirms opening of drive-thru at new Asda petrol station site
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Nearly 40,000 pink-footed geese flock to Montrose Basin on winter migration but how are…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach's daily X7 cancellations with families…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
LISTEN: How Dundee feels about city's statue of George Kinloch
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Carnoustie Links chips in with more than £40,000 of vital support for local groups
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle smash on A92 near Monifieth
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
146-house Scotia Homes Arbroath development sails through planning committee
Montrose woman Suzanne Neave leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose woman avoids mandatory five-year prison term despite stun gun possession
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Two taken to hospital after crash on A92 between Arbroath and Montrose
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site

Most Read

1
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan’s records wiped out after Great Scottish Run blunder
2
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household…
6
3
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Angus woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families…
4
The A90 Perth to Dundee road, near Inchture
Medics rush to help victim of horror Perthshire smash on A90 central reservation
5
Dundee school assault
Three boys, 12, reported to prosecutors over ‘serious assault’ near Dundee school
6
dundee espresso lab
Inside the newly opened Dundee Espresso Lab serving up Italian desserts and Kyoto-style coffee
7
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski placed on curfew for failing to tell police of move…
8
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Australian rockers DMA’S announce Dundee show
9
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
St Johnstone accept defeat in bid to get more tickets for Friday night clash…
10
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Covid tester cleared of stalking ‘terrified’ Blairgowrie volunteer

More from The Courier

The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Dunfermline's Matty Todd reveals he couldn't run when he received ball for 'best ever'…
A contentious penalty cost Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: VAR will help Scottish referees but what we really need is a…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Wednesday court round-up — Police perjury and football foam charges
image shows a still from the 'That Guy' campaign video, featuring four young men sitting round a table in a bar.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: 'That Guy' can be the good guy when it comes to ending…
Photo shows a protester in Parliament Square holding a placard which says 'Liz Truss - shelf life of a lettuce'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Can Liz Truss still pull off a dignified exit?
whsmith
Too Good To Go: Here's what I got in my WHSmith bag from Dundee's…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Midweek meal: For an easy win, try Mary Berry's spaghetti with peas and pesto
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Raith Rovers legend Colin Cameron returns to Stark's Park club as Ian Murray's assistant…
The falcon escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Thieves steal gas canisters after using power tools to break in to Fife business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented