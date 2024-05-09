Angus planners back Aldi sign up at £16m Arbroath retail park

Discount supermarket Aldi has ticked another planning box in its bid to be part of the offering at a new £16 million Arbroath retail park.

The continental chain is yet to officially confirm its planned move to a Home Bargains-led development under construction at Elliot.

But Aldi has received planning permission for a range of signage at one of the three main units on the former Presentation Products site.

Angus Council’s planning department approved the proposal under delegated powers.

It includes fascia and high level entrance signs, as well as vinyl Aldi branding to trolley bays and a reverse vending machine.

Home Bargains won permission for the project in 2022.

Side-by-side Arbroath retail parks

The A92 Dundee Road runs past the new retail park.

And the Elliot development is directly adjacent to the existing Westway retail park.

Home Bargains will lead the development with a 30,000 sq. ft. store and adjacent 10,000 sq. ft. garden centre.

Plans indicate Aldi will occupy a unit of more than 18,500 sq. ft.

The chain does not currently operate in Arbroath.

A builder’s merchant was also approved by Angus Council in a change to the original plans.

In a handling report on the Aldi submission, officials said: “The site has planning permission for retail uses.

“The proposal would be typical of the type of advertisements found at a supermarket and would enable the business to be easily identified from public roads and the immediate surrounding area.

“The proposal would be of a scale and design that would be acceptable and would not look out of character in such surroundings.”

Aldi store site search

It comes as the family-owned business set its sights on further expansion of its growing portfolio.

Aldi currently has more than 1,000 UK stores and is committed to a long-term target of 1,500.

This month it asked shoppers to suggest potential new locations.

The public can email suggestions to NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk