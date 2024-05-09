Angus planners back Aldi sign up at £16m Arbroath retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus planners back Aldi sign up at £16m Arbroath retail park

The supermarket is set to move in to the Elliot development anchored by a giant Home Bargains store.

By Graham Brown
Aldi is a step closer to its Arbroath move. Image: DC Thomson
An Aldi store sign.

Discount supermarket Aldi has ticked another planning box in its bid to be part of the offering at a new £16 million Arbroath retail park.

The continental chain is yet to officially confirm its planned move to a Home Bargains-led development under construction at Elliot.

But Aldi has received planning permission for a range of signage at one of the three main units on the former Presentation Products site.

The cleared Presentation Products site is to become a retail park in Arbroath.
Work has begun at the Elliot retail park site. Image: Supplied

Angus Council’s planning department approved the proposal under delegated powers.

It includes fascia and high level entrance signs, as well as vinyl Aldi branding to trolley bays and a reverse vending machine.

Home Bargains won permission for the project in 2022.

Side-by-side Arbroath retail parks

The A92 Dundee Road runs past the new retail park.

And the Elliot development is directly adjacent to the existing Westway retail park.

Home Bargains will lead the development with a 30,000 sq. ft. store and adjacent 10,000 sq. ft. garden centre.

Plans indicate Aldi will occupy a unit of more than 18,500 sq. ft.

The chain does not currently operate in Arbroath.

A builder’s merchant was also approved by Angus Council in a change to the original plans.

In a handling report on the Aldi submission, officials said: “The site has planning permission for retail uses.

“The proposal would be typical of the type of advertisements found at a supermarket and would enable the business to be easily identified from public roads and the immediate surrounding area.

“The proposal would be of a scale and design that would be acceptable and would not look out of character in such surroundings.”

Aldi store site search

It comes as the family-owned business set its sights on further expansion of its growing portfolio.

Aldi currently has more than 1,000 UK stores and is committed to a long-term target of 1,500.

This month it asked shoppers to suggest potential new locations.

The public can email suggestions to NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk

