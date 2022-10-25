Specialist police officers join search for ‘much-loved son’ missing in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Specialist police officers join search for ‘much-loved son’ missing in Montrose

By Neil Henderson
October 25 2022, 5.07pm Updated: October 25 2022, 5.43pm
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.

Specialist police resources have joined the search for a “much-loved son” who has been missing in Montrose for more than three weeks.

Kevin Campbell was last seen on Paton’s Lane at around 6.40pm on Sunday October 1.

The 29-year-old, from Stonehaven, has not been seen since and officers are now appealing for anyone who owns private CCTV or doorbell cameras in that area of the town to come forward.

Mr Campbell is described as white, 5ft 8in tall and of medium build with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw, local area commander, said: “It’s been nearly a month since he was last seen or heard from, and as time goes by, our concern for his welfare increases.

“We know that Kevin came through to Montrose to visit friends but they have not had any contact from him since the beginning of the month.

No contact with family

“He’s close to his family and usually in touch daily, but this has not happened since last seen.

“We have been checking CCTV, making inquiries with various agencies and local bus and taxi companies, but so far no one has any information that will help us find him.

“If you live around this area of Montrose and have any doorbell or CCTV footage covering the road, then please get in touch with police.

“We can make arrangements to view any footage you may have.

‘We just want him home safely’

“Kevin is a much-loved son, and his family just want him home safely.

“We’d also appeal to Kevin himself to return home or get in touch with family. Everyone wants to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1979 of October 5.

