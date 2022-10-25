Specialist police officers join search for ‘much-loved son’ missing in Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Specialist police resources have joined the search for a “much-loved son” who has been missing in Montrose for more than three weeks.

Kevin Campbell was last seen on Paton’s Lane at around 6.40pm on Sunday October 1.

The 29-year-old, from Stonehaven, has not been seen since and officers are now appealing for anyone who owns private CCTV or doorbell cameras in that area of the town to come forward.

Mr Campbell is described as white, 5ft 8in tall and of medium build with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Chief Inspector Leanne Blacklaw, local area commander, said: “It’s been nearly a month since he was last seen or heard from, and as time goes by, our concern for his welfare increases.

“We know that Kevin came through to Montrose to visit friends but they have not had any contact from him since the beginning of the month.

No contact with family

“He’s close to his family and usually in touch daily, but this has not happened since last seen.

“We have been checking CCTV, making inquiries with various agencies and local bus and taxi companies, but so far no one has any information that will help us find him.

“If you live around this area of Montrose and have any doorbell or CCTV footage covering the road, then please get in touch with police.

“We can make arrangements to view any footage you may have.

‘We just want him home safely’

“Kevin is a much-loved son, and his family just want him home safely.

“We’d also appeal to Kevin himself to return home or get in touch with family. Everyone wants to make sure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1979 of October 5.