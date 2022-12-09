Glamping pods coming to Angus distillery as part of ‘unique visitor experience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Glamping pods coming to Angus distillery as part of ‘unique visitor experience’

By Laura Devlin
December 9 2022, 12.57pm
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.

An Angus distillery is set to build glamping pods as part of a multi-million development of the business.

The family-run Arbikie Distillery, near Montrose, has been granted planning permission to build four glamping pods near its newly-opened visitor centre.

In a planning application submitted to Angus Council, it says the pods will each have a living room and kitchen area, as well as bedroom with a separate shower and toilet.

3D impressions of the planned glamping pods at Arbikie Distillery.

A sauna will also been connected to the main pod and will be accessible by a short footpath.

The exterior will be finished in a “mirrored glazing” which, the distillery says, “will reflect the rural landscape setting”.

Pods part of ‘long-term vision’ of distillery

The glamping pod plans form part of the distillery’s “long-term vision” for a “unique visitor experience”, which includes a visitor centre that opened to the public in May.

The Angus distiller was also granted planning permission earlier this year to pioneer green hydrogen technology through a 250ft wind turbine.

Arbikie Distillery
Arbikie Distillery's new visitor experience centre.

The turbine will power a hydrogen electrolyser on its site overlooking Lunan Bay and the renewable energy generator will heat stills at the distiller.

Arbikie won £3 million of government funding in 2021 to develop the scheme.

Brothers Iain, John and David Stirling at the Arbikie Distillery.
Brothers Iain, John and David Stirling – the owners of Arbikie Distillery.

Arbikie Distillery has found global success with its gin, vodka and rye whisky since being founded in 2014.

Brothers John, Iain and David Stirling are behind the venture, which is located on their family farm on the Arbikie Estate.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
Ice gritter in Dundee
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
a rainbow over Dundee.
Arbikie Distillery.
2
Arbikie Distillery.
Arbikie Distillery.
