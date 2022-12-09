Glamping pods coming to Angus distillery as part of ‘unique visitor experience’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus distillery is set to build glamping pods as part of a multi-million development of the business.

The family-run Arbikie Distillery, near Montrose, has been granted planning permission to build four glamping pods near its newly-opened visitor centre.

In a planning application submitted to Angus Council, it says the pods will each have a living room and kitchen area, as well as bedroom with a separate shower and toilet.

A sauna will also been connected to the main pod and will be accessible by a short footpath.

The exterior will be finished in a “mirrored glazing” which, the distillery says, “will reflect the rural landscape setting”.

Pods part of ‘long-term vision’ of distillery

The glamping pod plans form part of the distillery’s “long-term vision” for a “unique visitor experience”, which includes a visitor centre that opened to the public in May.

The Angus distiller was also granted planning permission earlier this year to pioneer green hydrogen technology through a 250ft wind turbine.

The turbine will power a hydrogen electrolyser on its site overlooking Lunan Bay and the renewable energy generator will heat stills at the distiller.

Arbikie won £3 million of government funding in 2021 to develop the scheme.

Arbikie Distillery has found global success with its gin, vodka and rye whisky since being founded in 2014.

Brothers John, Iain and David Stirling are behind the venture, which is located on their family farm on the Arbikie Estate.