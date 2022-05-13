See inside Angus distiller Arbikie’s new distillery experience and visitor centre as it welcomes visitors for first tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

See inside Angus distiller Arbikie’s new distillery experience and visitor centre as it welcomes visitors for first tours

One of Angus' leading distillers has finally opened its new distillery experience and visitor centre.
By Julia Bryce
May 13 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 13 2022, 6.24pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
The new distillery experience and visitor centre is now open. Picture credit: Grant Campbell.
The new distillery experience and visitor centre is now open. Picture credit: Grant Campbell.

One of Angus’ leading distillers has finally opened its new distillery experience and visitor centre.

Arbikie Distillery will initially offer three tours focused on showcasing its whisky, gin and vodka, and a cocktail making experience within its 1,000 square foot building.

The project, which has been several years in the making, has seem a significant amount invested into the business to welcome visitors in a new, unique way.

The build of the facility was started just before the pandemic and was anticipated to open late 2020, however has was postponed numerous times due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Inside the distillery.

Arbikie Estate is a family-owned working farm distillery and inside the building lies a retail shop and a café and bar where many of the tastings are hosted. Customers will also be able to enjoy range of food and drinks here, too.

Renovated from the remains of an old cattle barn, the team at Arbikie are passionate about their field to bottle ethos.

When the Stirling brothers set up Arbikie Distillery in 2014, their plan was to combine the best of farming and traditional distilling with innovation. For the past few years the team has been working to make it as sustainable as possible.

To bring the vision to life 17 local people have been employed, with more to follow.

The Arbikie Distillery tours

Starting in the crop fields where the spirit journey begins, guests will learn how Arbikie distils from scratch using its homegrown crops.

They will also learn how the firm distilled Nàdar, the world’s first climate positive gin and vodka, and how they revived the first Scottish Rye Whisky in nearly 200 years.

The tours, which have a capacity of 10 people, last around an hour, run Wednesday through to Sunday, and include a range of tasters.

The visitor centre.

Guests will be treated to three spirits on the gin and vodka tour, which is priced at £20 and runs at 11am and 4pm. For those on the whisky tour, expect two drams included in the £25 price point. They run at 10am and 3pm.

Those interested in the cocktail masterclass at 1pm will be able to sample two cocktails for £25, too. Children on the tours go free.

See inside

The cafe and bar area

But its not just those on the tours who can enjoy the cafe and bar. The public is welcome to visit for lunch with salads, sandwiches and soups available, as well as tarts from local firm Coolinary Cafe.

The chef makes all of the baked goods in-house and there teas and coffees, too. The bar serves cocktails and mocktails.

Tickets are not required to access the bar, café or shop, however must be booked in advance for the tours.

Arbikie director, John Stirling, said: “With the pandemic, our new distillery experience has been a long time in the works.

“But it’s given us the time to really focus on how we can show the public our field-to-bottle approach and why it’s so important.”

11 pictures that will make you want pay a visit

The retail shop.
The stills and barrels.
The stills.
Product wall.
The barrels in the warehouse.
Gin tasting flight.
Another shot inside the distillery.
The distillery gates.
Outside the distillery.
Field to bottle ethos.

For more on local food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier