Millwall boss Gary Rowett confirms Alex Mitchell is staying at St Johnstone

Alex Mitchell will stay with St Johnstone for the full season unless Millwall suffer a centre-back injury crisis, Gary Rowett has confirmed.

Danny McNamara’s January recall a couple of years ago is still fresh in the minds of Saints fans who have taken the no-nonsense defender to their hearts.

But the promotion-chasing Championship side’s manager is content with the options he has in that area and believes McDiarmid Park is the best place for Mitchell to further his career progress over the next few months.

“I spoke to Callum the other day about it,” Rowett, who had Davidson as his assistant at Millwall and Stoke City, told Southwark News.

“Our intention is that he stays there for the season.

“I can’t guarantee what’s going to happen in January. We might pick up an injury or two and it could force our hand to change that thinking.

“Our thinking at this current moment is that he’s doing really well there, he’s learning under a good manager and learning through highs and lows of a loan.

“He scored a goal against Celtic and then he got sent off a few games later.

“It’s those experiences where we want him to come back as a better and more rounded player.

“The intention is that he stays out there and that’s what we’ll do unless anything changes.”