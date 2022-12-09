First look inside Tim Hortons in Dundee ahead of the grand opening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tim Hortons will open its doors for the first time in Dundee on Monday. We got a first look of the new store ahead of its opening.

The drive-thru and sit-in venue is just off the Kingsway, right next to Lidl on Mid Craigie Road. Its nine-metre-tall coffee cup sign clearly signals the way towards the new coffee shop.

After a two-year campaign to open Scotland’s 16th Tim Hortons store, the Dundee branch is now the UK’s northernmost location.

The 2,800 sq ft space is bright and inviting, with indoor and outdoor seating giving space for more than 80 customers.

Nicely laid out with comfy seats and the smell of coffee and donuts in the air, it is a good stop for a road trip break or to pick up some breakfast before work.

The stars of the show have been given centre stage at the tills – the donuts and Timbits.

On the wall behind the tempting rows of baked goods hangs the menu, featuring anything from drinks to meal deals.

Breakfast items include wraps, muffins, rolls, bagels, toast and pancakes with a wide array of fillings and toppings.

Larger meals include hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, melts and chicken tenders, and come with fries, dipping sauce and a drink.

There is also a Timmies Minis menu, which includes a sandwich, burger, melt or chicken tenders, fries or fruit yoyo and a drink.

Known for its coffee, Tim Hortons offers a wide range and different even roasts, as well as tea and hot chocolate.

Cold drinks feature the popular iced capp, refreshers, coolers and two flavours of milkshake.

Dundee’s grand opening is 7am on Monday, December 12, where the first person in the door and at the drive-thru will win free coffee for a whole year. The first 100 customers will also get a free breakfast meal.

The cafe will be open from 6am until midnight every day after opening, with dine-in, takeaway and delivery options available.

Some more images of what’s in store for customers…