First look inside Tim Hortons in Dundee ahead of the grand opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

First look inside Tim Hortons in Dundee ahead of the grand opening

By Maria Gran
December 9 2022, 1.06pm Updated: December 9 2022, 4.40pm
Dundee's new Tim Hortons just off the Kingsway. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee's new Tim Hortons just off the Kingsway. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Tim Hortons will open its doors for the first time in Dundee on Monday. We got a first look of the new store ahead of its opening.

The drive-thru and sit-in venue is just off the Kingsway, right next to Lidl on Mid Craigie Road. Its nine-metre-tall coffee cup sign clearly signals the way towards the new coffee shop.

After a two-year campaign to open Scotland’s 16th Tim Hortons store, the Dundee branch is now the UK’s northernmost location.

Tim Hortons in Dundee is an open space with lots of natural light. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 2,800 sq ft space is bright and inviting, with indoor and outdoor seating giving space for more than 80 customers.

Nicely laid out with comfy seats and the smell of coffee and donuts in the air, it is a good stop for a road trip break or to pick up some breakfast before work.

The stars of the show have been given centre stage at the tills – the donuts and Timbits.

The donuts and Timbits could tempt anyone into a sweet treat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

On the wall behind the tempting rows of baked goods hangs the menu, featuring anything from drinks to meal deals.

Breakfast items include wraps, muffins, rolls, bagels, toast and pancakes with a wide array of fillings and toppings.

Larger meals include hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, melts and chicken tenders, and come with fries, dipping sauce and a drink.

The Timmie’s staples – a “double double” coffee and Timbits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There is also a Timmies Minis menu, which includes a sandwich, burger, melt or chicken tenders, fries or fruit yoyo and a drink.

Known for its coffee, Tim Hortons offers a wide range and different even roasts, as well as tea and hot chocolate.

Cold drinks feature the popular iced capp, refreshers, coolers and two flavours of milkshake.

The store also sells Tim Hortons signature coffee and hot chocolate, as well as mugs to take home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dundee’s grand opening is 7am on Monday, December 12, where the first person in the door and at the drive-thru will win free coffee for a whole year. The first 100 customers will also get a free breakfast meal.

The cafe will be open from 6am until midnight every day after opening, with dine-in, takeaway and delivery options available.

Some more images of what’s in store for customers…

Doughnuts galore are available. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Shift manager Matthew Blake serving a customer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Shift manager Matthew Blake welcoming some of their first customers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The cabinet of doughnuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Inside Tim Hortons you’ll find plenty of nods to the brand. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More doughnuts to salivate over. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
There’s even festive ones, too. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Don’t forget to pick up some Timbits. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
To go with story by Mariam Okhai. FIKA Dundee reopening Picture shows; Albany Keith. Dundee. Mariam Okhai/DCT Media Date; 22/08/2022
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Julia's scallops starter at Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented