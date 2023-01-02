Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent

By Laura Devlin
January 2 2023, 5.45am Updated: January 2 2023, 12.13pm
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Angus House HQ for Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The number of people being evicted over council rent arrears in Angus has been slashed – despite a rise in debts.

The local authority is currently owed more than £2.3 million in unpaid rent.

That is a rise from £1.4m in 2018/19.

However, figures obtained by The Courier shows that just one person has been evicted by the council for failing to pay so far this year, and two last year.

That is down from 15 in 2018/19 and 22 the following year.

What do the figures show?

Rent arrears in Angus have rise by about 60% since April 2018.

However, the number of people losing their tenancies with the council in that same period has dropped significantly.

The decrease is being linked to a pause being put on evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and as part of emergency measures by the Scottish Government to address the cost of living crisis.

Similar trends have been recorded in Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

Fife Council has yet to supply its figures to The Courier.

‘More social housing needed’

Alison Watson, director of housing charity Shelter Scotland, has welcomed the drop in evictions but says more still needs to be done.

She said: “It’s important to note that there is a massive shortage of social housing throughout Tayside, and indeed the entire country.

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland
Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland. Image: Phil Wilkinson

“While a positive relationship between social landlords and tenants is unquestionably positive, the only way to end the housing emergency in Scotland is by investing in buying or building more social homes where they’re needed.”

Figures ‘aren’t surprising’

Angus Council declined to comment.

However Councillor Kenny Braes, vice-convener of the council’s communities committee, said: “While the rent arrears figures are of concern, they aren’t surprising.

“The current cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills only make things worse.

“Even in better times, eviction should be seen as a failure of the landlord-tenant partnership and the very last resort.

SNP councillor for Montrose and District, Kenny Braes.
SNP councillor for Montrose and District, Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford.

“In the current climate, they would be a particularly cruel and heartless way of dealing with a situation which is very often not of the tenants making.

“I would urge any of our tenants who are struggling to pay their rent to contact Angus Council as soon as possible.

“Our housing and welfare rights teams can offer help and advice and are only a phone call away. We’re here to help our tenants through these very challenging times.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
