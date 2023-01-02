Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of people being evicted from their council homes in Dundee has fallen – despite the amount of unpaid rent rising each year.

Nearly £5.5 million was owed to Dundee City Council in rent arrears at the end of 2021/22 – up by nearly £1.5m since 2017/18.

In the same period, however, the number of tenants evicted by the local authority for failing to pay their rent fell by more than half.

What do the figures show?

Figures obtained by The Courier show the amount of unpaid rent owed to Dundee City Council has increased every year since at least 2017/18.

The same data shows the number of evictions each year dropped from 43 to 14 in the same period.

The decrease is being linked to a pause being put on evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and as part of emergency measures by the Scottish Government to address the cost of living crisis.

Similar trends have been recorded in Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Fife Council has yet to supply its figures to The Courier.

‘Invest in homes to end housing emergency’

Alison Watson, director of housing charity Shelter Scotland, says the drop in evictions is positive – but more still needs to be done.

She said: “The devastating effects of an eviction for the tenant can not be overstated and that’s why it’s important that eviction remains an absolute last resort for social landlords.

“In that context, a more constructive relationship between local authorities and tenants in arrears is absolutely to be welcomed.

“However, it’s also important to note that there is a massive shortage of social housing throughout Tayside, and indeed the entire country.

“While a positive relationship between social landlords and tenants is unquestionably positive, the only way to end the housing emergency in Scotland is by investing in buying or building more social homes where they’re needed.”

Dundee City Council explains drop in evictions

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Due to national Covid-19 measures and the current Scottish Government moratorium on evictions, less evictions from council properties in the city have taken place.

“We regularly work with our current tenants and former tenants to tackle any rent arrears individuals may have, and to prevent evictions.

“Our homeless prevention officer and sustainment service support our rent recovery team in helping to prevent evictions at every opportunity.

“Our staff are there to offer help and offer assistance.”

The figures come after it was revealed council tax debt in Dundee has also doubled to nearly £6m in four years.