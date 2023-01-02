Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

No tenants have been evicted from council houses in Perth and Kinross in the last two years – despite a rise in the amount of rent owed.

Figures obtained from Perth and Kinross Council show the local authority did not evict any of its tenants 2021 and 2022.

That is in contrast to the previous three years, when the council evicted a total of 93 residents due to unpaid rent.

The amount owed to the council now stands at more than £3 million.

What do the figures show?

A total of 24 people were evicted from their council properties due to unpaid rent in 2018.

The year before the Covid pandemic hit, this rose to 37, before falling slightly to 32 in 2020 – the last year there were any evictions in the region.

That is despite total rent arrears rising almost every year in that period.

In 2018 the council was owed about £2.6m in unpaid rent.

This had risen to more than £3m by 2021 with a slight rise recorded this year.

The decrease is being linked to a pause being put on evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and as part of emergency measures by the Scottish Government to address the cost of living crisis.

Similar trends have been recorded in Angus and Dundee.

Fife Council has yet to supply its figures to The Courier.

‘Preventing homelessness a priority’

Alison Watson, director of housing charity Shelter Scotland, says the drop in evictions is positive – but more still needs to be done.

She said: “The devastating effects of an eviction for the tenant can not be overstated and that’s why it’s important that eviction remains an absolute last resort for social landlords.

“In that context, a more constructive relationship between local authorities and tenants in arrears is absolutely to be welcomed.”

Perth and Kinross Council says there has been concerted effort to prevent homelessness and that the decline in evictions is, in part, due this strategy.

A council spokesperson said: “There was a moratorium on evictions across Scotland during the Covid pandemic.

“However, preventing homelessness is a priority for Perth and Kinross Council.

39% reduction in homelessness

“Our award-winning home first strategy was introduced in 2017 to prevent homelessness and to provide a direct route into accommodation for those experiencing homelessness.

“Through effective prevention and tenancy sustainment interventions, we have seen a 39% reduction in homelessness presentations and reduced eviction to their current level.

“If anyone is struggling to pay their rent, whoever their landlord is, we work to them on finding solutions and offer various support and assistance, such as working out affordable repayment plans or putting them in touch with our welfare rights team to make sure they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to.”