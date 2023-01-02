Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million

By Laura Devlin
January 2 2023, 5.45am Updated: January 2 2023, 12.03pm
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

No tenants have been evicted from council houses in Perth and Kinross in the last two years – despite a rise in the amount of rent owed.

Figures obtained from Perth and Kinross Council show the local authority did not evict any of its tenants 2021 and 2022.

That is in contrast to the previous three years, when the council evicted a total of 93 residents due to unpaid rent.

The amount owed to the council now stands at more than £3 million.

What do the figures show?

A total of 24 people were evicted from their council properties due to unpaid rent in 2018.

The year before the Covid pandemic hit, this rose to 37, before falling slightly to 32 in 2020 – the last year there were any evictions in the region.

That is despite total rent arrears rising almost every year in that period.

In 2018 the council was owed about £2.6m in unpaid rent.

This had risen to more than £3m by 2021 with a slight rise recorded this year.

The decrease is being linked to a pause being put on evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and as part of emergency measures by the Scottish Government to address the cost of living crisis.

Similar trends have been recorded in Angus and Dundee.

Fife Council has yet to supply its figures to The Courier.

‘Preventing homelessness a priority’

Alison Watson, director of housing charity Shelter Scotland, says the drop in evictions is positive – but more still needs to be done.

She said: “The devastating effects of an eviction for the tenant can not be overstated and that’s why it’s important that eviction remains an absolute last resort for social landlords.

“In that context, a more constructive relationship between local authorities and tenants in arrears is absolutely to be welcomed.”

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland.
Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland. Image: Phil Wilkinson

Perth and Kinross Council says there has been concerted effort to prevent homelessness and that the decline in evictions is, in part, due this strategy.

A council spokesperson said: “There was a moratorium on evictions across Scotland during the Covid pandemic.

“However, preventing homelessness is a priority for Perth and Kinross Council.

39% reduction in homelessness

“Our award-winning home first strategy was introduced in 2017 to prevent homelessness and to provide a direct route into accommodation for those experiencing homelessness.

“Through effective prevention and tenancy sustainment interventions, we have seen a 39% reduction in homelessness presentations and reduced eviction to their current level.

“If anyone is struggling to pay their rent, whoever their landlord is, we work to them on finding solutions and offer various support and assistance, such as working out affordable repayment plans or putting them in touch with our welfare rights team to make sure they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to.”

