Forfar street murals trail takes visitors on a walk through town’s past and present

Angus residents and visitors have a new way to learn about Forfar’s heritage and nature – with a walking trail of its street murals.

The 12 murals have been created over the last few years in an initiative to beautify bare walls around the town.

A host of local organisations were involved in the project.

Forfar in Flower, Forfar Community Council, Forfar Action Network, Angus Youth Expressive Arts, the NHS Innovation Fund, the Scottish Government Town Centre Regeneration scheme and EventScotland were part of it.

And the initiative was co-ordinated by Forfar councillor Lynne Devine.

Visit Angus trail

She says it’s been a joy to see the project progress.

Earlier this year Lynne had the idea the murals might make a new heritage and nature walking trail for locals and visitors.

She commissioned a leaflet designed by Irene Golden detailing them.

Photos were taken by Ian Bain, whose image Haybales at Sunset is on the wall of the Thistle Bar at the East Port.

By coincidence, not long afterwards, local communications professional Alan Morrison also spotted the potential for the murals as a walking trail for locals and visitors.

Alan planned to add a list of them to Google Maps.

He is a volunteer local guide for Google Maps and added information useful to users.

The pair then worked together for Visit Angus to add the murals as a new heritage walking trail to those already on its website.

The 2.2-mile trail is now available online at visitangus.com/forfarmuralstrail

Tourism draw

It’s hoped that come the start of the new tourist season next year, visitors might stay longer, support the local economy and learn a bit more about the town and its history.

Lynne said: ”I am so grateful to everyone involved in this huge collaborative effort to make Forfar that bit brighter and more attractive.

“Without Alan’s generous help it would have remained a leaflet.

“Now it’s digital as well as in print – there are leaflets around the town.

“When you go to the Visit Angus website, you’ll also see a Forfar Heritage Trail which shows even more of the town’s history.

“I hope people enjoy the walk!”

Alan added: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Lynne on this project and use my skills for the benefit of the community I’ve been part of for 22 years.”

The Murals

The dozen murals encapsulate Forfar’s natural beauty, industrial and cultural heritage and modern day.

They include panels on the facade of the former St James Works charting the town’s textile-producing history.

Flora and fauna feature on other walls.

And there are artworks featuring landmarks like the Balmashanner war memorial and Restenneth Priory.

Another prominent town building, the East and Old kirk, is part of a sombre and symbolic piece depicting the Forfar witches’ trials of the 1600s.

The Tale of a Guide Dog on Queenswell Road tells the story of the town’s long held link as the charity’s Scottish training centre.