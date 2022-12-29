Strathmore Community Rugby Trust looking for support to kick off 2023 in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Award-winning Angus charity Strathmore Community Rugby Trust is searching for organisations to sponsor two of its life-changing health and wellbeing-boosting projects in 2023.

The trust was founded in 2017 to increase public participation in sport in the Forfar, Kirriemuir and Brechin.

It wanted to benefit community health and wellbeing through rugby and develop young people into positive members of the community.

And it enjoyed a major boost in 2020 when the Earl of Forfar agreed to become its Royal patron.

He backed the body after seeing for himself its “brilliant” work on a visit to Inchmacoble park beside Forfar Loch.

Funding pressures

But now it is seeking sponsors for its successful walking rugby and youth unified rugby programmes.

SCRT say the pandemic has put a squeeze on funding opportunities as organisations across the land bid for cash to maintain their momentum.

While there’s no threat to these or the charity’s other projects at present thanks to existing sponsors Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, Stracathro Estates and Craignathro Farms as well as grants and personal donations, trust Chair Stuart Gray expects funding to get tougher next year.

“We currently rely to a large degree on grant funding from charitable and public bodies,” he said.

“But there’s growing competition for those grants as pandemic-related community support funding declines.

“So we’re coming forward now to ask Angus trusts and businesses planning to continue financial support for community initiatives next year to consider sponsoring one of these projects as a way of demonstrating the strength of their commitment to being an active and positive part of their local community.

“In return, their support for health and wellbeing promotion in their local community is recognised on our website, social media and public relations.

“And sponsors are invited to our projects and special events.

“When they come along, they meet the people who they’re helping,” says Stuart.

Blair is trust success story

One of those people is 21-year-old Forfarian Blair Butchart.

He was appointed the trust’s community project worker earlier this year.

Blair first became involved with it in 2017 when the trust took over the running of the Rugby Academy teaching rugby and life skills to senior school pupils from Strathmore RFC.

Already helping to run it on a voluntary basis, he soon became an official community project assistant.

And when the trust started its award-winning autism-friendly rugby for primary pupils project in 2019 he was one of its first coaches.

He says coaching those and unified rugby sessions has been the most enjoyable part of his work.

“Watching the participants develop as people – becoming more comfortable in situations that previously wouldn’t have been be feasible for them – is very rewarding,” said Blair.

“We’ve had children who come to their first ASD rugby sessions non-verbal develop to being able to talk with other kids without the use of storyboards or the help of coaches.

“Some have transitioned from ASD classes at school to mainstream ones.”

Valuable experience

And Blair says his coaching role has helped him develop both personally and professionally:

“It’s taught me how to be more patient, understanding and adaptable as well as how to communicate with a broader range of people and plan engaging coaching sessions.”

He now plans to make playing and coaching rugby in the central belt his profession thanks to the many courses the trust has put him through.

The trust works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby and Scotland Rugby League.

Its other projects include adult unified rugby, its Brechin High School project and Strathie Pups sessions for pre-schoolers.