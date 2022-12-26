IN PICTURES: 40 great shots from the Boxing Day Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar’s Plum Pudding Plod made a welcome return to a winter wonderland Forfar Loch Country Park.

The event is an annual highlight on the Forfar Road Runners’ calendar.

It’s a chance to clear the head after the excesses of Christmas Day with a fresh-air foray around Forfar Loch.

And those taking part are always keen to don festive fancy dress for the 2.75-mile country park event.

So it made for a colourful scene for other loch visitors on a chilly Boxing Day.

The Plum Pud Plod has been missed in recent years after the pandemic struck.

And last year’s hopes were dashed at the last minute when organisers decided the underfoot conditions were too tricky.

So there was plenty excitement at the start line on Monday morning.

There’s a plum pudding prize for the first male and female across the line.

Strathie start

It moved to a new venue of Strathmore Rugby Club’s Inchmacoble Park.

The plod usually kicks off from beside the former Lochside leisure centre.

But it is no more after demolition crews knocked down the old council building.

That site will stay sealed off until the spring while it is cleared and landscaped.

Runners, joggers and walkers also had to contend with Scottish Water work which is underway to replace a sewer pipe running through the country park.

The successful event capped another busy year for the Road Runners, which also organises events including the Forfar 10k and Glen Clova half marathon.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the fun of the festive favourite’s return.