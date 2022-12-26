IN PICTURES: 40 great shots from the Boxing Day Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: 40 great shots from the Boxing Day Forfar Plum Pudding Plod

By Graham Brown
December 26 2022, 2.52pm Updated: December 26 2022, 4.28pm
Laughing all the way at the Plum Pudding Plod. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Laughing all the way at the Plum Pudding Plod. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Forfar’s Plum Pudding Plod made a welcome return to a winter wonderland Forfar Loch Country Park.

The event is an annual highlight on the Forfar Road Runners’ calendar.

It’s a chance to clear the head after the excesses of Christmas Day with a fresh-air foray around Forfar Loch.

And those taking part are always keen to don festive fancy dress for the 2.75-mile country park event.

Forfar plum pud plod
Naughty and nice. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

So it made for a colourful scene for other loch visitors on a chilly Boxing Day.

The Plum Pud Plod has been missed in recent years after the pandemic struck.

Forfar Loch Plum Pud Plod
Let Rudloph take the strain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And last year’s hopes were dashed at the last minute when organisers decided the underfoot conditions were too tricky.

So there was plenty excitement at the start line on Monday morning.

There’s a plum pudding prize for the first male and female across the line.

Strathie start

It moved to a new venue of Strathmore Rugby Club’s Inchmacoble Park.

The plod usually kicks off from beside the former Lochside leisure centre.

But it is no more after demolition crews knocked down the old council building.

That site will stay sealed off until the spring while it is cleared and landscaped.

Forfar plum pudding plod
For-legged friends welcome to join the Plum Pud Plod. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Runners, joggers and walkers also had to contend with Scottish Water work which is underway to replace a sewer pipe running through the country park.

The successful event capped another busy year for the Road Runners, which also organises events including the Forfar 10k and Glen Clova half marathon.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture all the fun of the festive favourite’s return.

Forfar plum pudding plod
Showing the festive spirit.
Ho Ho Ho
Grinch gloves.
Forfar Plum Pudding Plod
All smiles around the loch.
Working off the excesses of Christmas Day.
Festive tunes still ringing in the ears.
The fab four.
Pretty in pink.
Cold, what cold?
Thumbs up from one Plum Pud Plodder.
Great fun for all ages.
Forfar loch country park
Keep on running.
Forfar Plum Pudding plod
Chilly day, cool shades.
Lots of little helpers on the way round.
The perfect way to start Boxing Day.
Forfar plum pudding plod
Heading for the finish line.
Lots of walkers watching the plum pud plodders.
Kitted out for the conditions.
A winter’s scene at Forfar Loch.
Running off the plum pudding.
Christmas jumpers a plenty.
Definitely not plodding.
A bit of musical encouragement.
Taking the lead.
Warming up before the start.
Festive fun on a freezing Boxing Day.
And they’re off!
Santa shows the way.
All ready for the start.
If you want to get ahead…
Wintry Forfar Loch.
Through the woods.
An easier way round the loch.
The path to plum pud plod success.
All smile in a Santa hat.
Thumbs up on Boxing Day.

 

 

