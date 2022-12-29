St Vigeans knot binds Pictish heritage to patron saint St Thomas in stunning new Arbroath stone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Vigeans knot binds Pictish heritage to patron saint St Thomas in stunning new Arbroath stone

By Graham Brown
December 29 2022, 4.30pm Updated: December 30 2022, 9.08am
Norman Atkinson, Aiden Dunbar MC, Father Andrew Marshall, stone carver David McGovern and Deacon Arthur Grant with the St Thomas statue and plinth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Norman Atkinson, Aiden Dunbar MC, Father Andrew Marshall, stone carver David McGovern and Deacon Arthur Grant with the St Thomas statue and plinth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Arbroath has unveiled a new tribute to its patron saint set on one of the area’s most important ancient symbols.

A magnificent figure of St Thomas has recently been acquired by the Dishlandtown Street Catholic church which bears his name.

And the statue is now on display on a base crafted by Angus stone carver David McGovern which features the rare 9th century St Vigeans knot.

It brings together two significant elements of Arbroath history and was unveiled for the first time on Thursday.

St Thomas of Arbroath
Father Andrew Marshall with the figure of St Thomas on the new plinth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Growing collection of Angus work

David, who operates as Monikie Rock Art, was the creator of the first new-design Pictish stone in Angus in more than a millennium.

It was commissioned as part of the Arbroath 2020 celebration around the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

And he has gone on to carve other Pictish-inspired stones in the area.

Those include a stunning piece in tribute to environmental campaigner Ralph Coutts, who died in 2020.

David McGovern
David McGovern with the stone plinth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The new work incorporates the intricate never-ending design which graces the 9th century Pictish cross slab known as the Drosten Stone at St Vigeans.

St Vigeans’ collection of more than 40 stones is the largest concentration of early Christian sculpture in Angus.

But, until now, there has been little lasting commemoration of the burgh’s patron saint.

Rare design

Pictish heritage expert Norman Atkinson joined parish priest Father Andew Marshall and others at the unveiling.

Norman said only a few stones bearing the St Vigeans knot exist.

“The local slab was carved in the early 9th century and has a rare inscription which includes the names of two Pictish Kings, Drosten (845-8) and his father Uurad (839-42).

The St Vigeans knot. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Only a few examples of the knot have been identified, including those on sculptures in Durham and County Louth.

“It was perhaps chosen to decorate this important sculpture with its royal associations.

“The interlacing has no beginning or end,” said Norman.

“Art historians have many differing views on the religious meaning on this to be certain of the actual significance.

“But in purely sculptural terms it is a technique used to demonstrate the skills of the designer/sculptor.”

12th Century dedication

And he gave an insight into the history of the patron saint.

“In 1178, King William I of Scots gave the shire of Aberbrothoc with its church and many other churches and lands to his new foundation – an abbey of the order of Tiron in France, the largest during his reign,” said Norman.

“It was dedicated to the newly sanctified St Thomas Becket, martyred bishop of Canterbury.

“Arbroath Abbey became the burial place of King William before the high altar, the only Scottish King to be buried in Angus.

“St Thomas became the patron saint of Arbroath and natives were known as being from St Tam’s.”

St Thomas Church Arbroath
Father Andrew Marshall of St Thomas Church in Arbroath with stonemason David McGovern and Pictish expert Norman Atkinson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But interest in the figure waned after the 16th century Reformation

His name was given to the St Thomas Bar, initially in Tower Neuk, and now James Street.

And the town’s swimming club still bears his name.

Norman added: “However, in 1847 a Roman Catholic church was erected in Dishland, now Dishlandtown Street.

“It was consecrated in February 1848 and dedicated to the patron saint of the town, St Thomas of Canterbury.”

