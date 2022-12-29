The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022

This year has been a busy one for Dundee's food and drink scene.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 29 2022, 5.00pm Updated: December 30 2022, 2.24pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

This year has been a busy one for Dundee's food and drink scene.

In 2022 we’ve seen a range of eateries opening, including two grills inspired by African cuisine, a Greek and Middle Eastern themed venue and an Indian street food takeaway.

After a restaurant visit, there are even many new cafes to grab a cuppa from and even a venue dedicated to all things desserts.

Here are our top new 11 eateries that have opened up in Dundee.

The Horeb Food Company

Bringing Nigerian food to the masses, Babatope Aliu’s The Horeb Food Company specialises in high quality West African cuisine.

Located in Dundee, you’ll find everything from sticky ribs to fried plantain and jollof rice on the menu. The food is as vibrant as the restaurant’s décor and is well worth trying out next time you’re in the area.

Address: 46 Murraygate, Dundee DD1 2AZ

Babatope Aliu with food from The Horeb food Company.
Babatope Aliu with food from The Horeb food Company.

Andreou’s

Bringing his Greek food all the way from Arbroath to Dundee is Andrew McDonald who has now opened his second eatery.

With his family coming from Cyprus Andreou’s offers a mixture of Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine and has been a hit with locals since opening.

You would be wise to book ahead of visiting this venue, with many of their busy night being completely sold out.

Address: 118 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EH

Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou’s Dundee.

Gidi Grill

Moving from their well known spot at City Quay in Dundee, owner Mobolaji Adeniyi recently took over the former Italian Grill in City Square to open his second Gidi Grill restaurant.

Although it was a big risk for the business, the West African cuisine they specialise in is very popular. Some favourites of ours include their burgers, jerk chicken and nachos.

We’ve got it on good accord that the Gidi Grill is planning on using their previous City Quay venue as a street food offering, so we’ll be sure to report on that when it happens.

Address: 6-7 City Square, Dundee DD1 3BA

Owner of Gidi Grill Mobolaji Adeniyi and his wife.

FIKA Dundee

After closing their doors in June, Swedish inspired FIKA Dundee reopened their doors in August under new ownership.

Albany Keith who owns baking business Sinfully Sweet, took over the premises and will offer a range of cakes and traybakes as well as light bites and coffee at FIKA Dundee.

If you are looking for a quaint cafe to meet a friend or a quiet place to study, this venue is the perfect location and is only a stones throw away from Dundee University.

Address: 75 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4HY

Albany Keith, new owner of FIKA Dundee.
Albany Keith is the new owner of FIKA Dundee on Perth Road.

Taco Bell

Dundonians queued up in the rain when Taco Bell opened in September.

Offering Mexican-inspired foods including everything from tacos to burritos, nachos, fries and desserts, we went along for a taste on opening day.

Address: 19 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1SG

Taco Bell on Reform Street. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

Khandy Shop

Trying to offer a dessert for everyone, Khandy Shop serves churros, waffles, doughnuts, sundaes, cakes, ice cream, milkshakes, cookie dough, tango ice blast, a selection of pick-and-mix sweets and more.

The venue is the first of its kind in Dundee with their signature ‘create your own doughnuts’ which are baked and made fresh to order.

As well as this, it is currently the only venue in Dundee serving freshly made Karak Chai for customers to enjoy.

Address: 89 Charleston Drive, Dundee DD2 2HB

Inside Khandy Shop on Charleston Drive in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee Espresso Lab

The Commercial Street cafe offers a range of coffee, desserts and food.

It sells its own classic Italian and Supremo coffee blends provided by Perth-based firm Artisan – Espresso & Wine Bar, as well as roasted beans from Brazil, Columbia, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia and Scotland.

As well as grinding the Italian beans in the shop and using them in freshly made brews, the venue also gives customers the option for any of their blends to be purchased as beans or grinded coffee.

Address: 31 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 3DA

dundee espresso lab
Dundee Espresso Lab team from left Ruaridh Newbery, Elizabeth Donaldson, Alessandro Quartini and Rosie Whitney. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

Bowmans Coffee House

The Monifieth cafe owned by Susan Bowman moved into Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street in September.

Susan set out to keep the two venues similar, meaning tasty cakes, coffee and food are the main attraction in the new venue.

Address: 286 Brook St, Broughty Ferry DD5 2AN

Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman with manager Abigail Perkins.

Chaiiwala

Promising to serve up a taste from the East, Chaiiwala is an Indian street food takeaway and tearoom that specialises in a range of drinks and food inspired by everyday items that you enjoy with a twist.

After opening their first store in Leicester in 2015, the company currently operates 40 outlets across the UK, with Dundee now part of their rapid growth plan both across the country and abroad.

Address: 42-44 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1RT

Outside Chaiiwala Dundee.
Outside Chaiiwala Dundee. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

Fridays and Go

In a world first, TGI Fridays opened their first quick service restaurant Fridays and Go on Reform Street.

The world opening was filled with jugglers, unicyclists and acrobats, and many locals braved the dreary weather to check out the menu.

With burgers, fries and chicken wings on the menu, many of TGI Fridays’ traditional offerings are also available in Dundee.

Address: 26-28 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1RH

Aleks Smolira and Sophie Grainger from Fridays and Go.

Tim Hortons

The drive-thru and sit-in venue opened just off the Kingsway after a two-year campaign to get it open. It is now Scotland’s 16th Tim Hortons store and the UK’s northernmost location.

With anything from coffee and doughnuts, breakfast menus and iced drinks on offer, the Canadian chain has something for everyone.

Address: Kingsway East, Dundee DD4 7RH

The donuts and Timbits could tempt anyone into a sweet treat. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

What’s coming up in 2023

  • The Selkie Broughty Ferry

