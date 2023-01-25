Angus racer Sandy Mitchell single-minded in pursuit of second title ahead of 2023 British GT Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus racer Sandy Mitchell single-minded in pursuit of second title ahead of 2023 British GT Championship

By Graham Brown
January 25 2023, 11.16am Updated: January 25 2023, 1.10pm
The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 Sandy Mitchell will pilot in this year's British GT Championship. Image: McMedia/Barwell Motorsport
The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 Sandy Mitchell will pilot in this year's British GT Championship. Image: McMedia/Barwell Motorsport

Lamborghini factory driver Sandy Mitchell will return to the Intelligent Money British GT Championship in 2023 committed to lifting the title for the second time in four years.

The Forfar 22-year-old, who took the crown in 2020, will again play a key role in the two-car assault by Barwell Motorsport.

And former Dundee High pupil Sandy says he expects another intense year of competition.

Lamborghini racer Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell is a professional race driver with the Lamborghini factory squad. Image: McMedia/Barwell Motorsport

New spec machine

He will pilot one of the team’s new-spec Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 race cars.

And Mitchell welcomes a new team-mate into the No.78 car.

“I’m delighted that this season I’ll be partnered by the very experienced Shaun Balfe,” said the British racing Drivers’ Club member.

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
The Barwell Motorsport-prepared Huracan GT3 Evo2. Surrey. Image: McMedia/Barwell Motorsport

“Shaun has raced in numerous series in the UK, Europe and around the world.

“Although this will be the first season we’ll have shared a car together, we both get on really well.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I know together we will form a very strong, quick pairing and we head into the season with one aim in mind; that’s to lift the title.”

Close in 2022

Mitchell came very close to capturing his second crown last season.

After winning the British GT Championship’s blue riband race, the three-hour Silverstone 500, he and team-mate Adam Balon battled through the campaign to eventually finish runners-up in the title race.

Mitchell and Balfe head into the ultra-competitive championship buoyed by the fact they will get their hands on the new Huracan Evo2.

“This year will be my sixth season both with Barwell, and driving a Lamborghini,” Mitchell.

Sandy Mitchell Silverstone 500
Sandy Mitchell (right) became the first two-time winner of the Silverstone 500 after success with Adam Balon in 2022. Image: McMedia.

Mitchell was selected by Lamborghini for their Junior GT3 programme when he was just 18.

And his British GT title-winning year in 2020 ended with him becoming a professional factory racer with the Italian marque’s Squadra Corse motorsport division.

He’s hailed the vital personal backing of Black Bull Scotch Whisky, Thorntons Solicitors, Lamborghini Edinburgh, Tunnocks and Angus family firm Upper Dysart Larder.

Sandy said: “For the team to have two of the new Evo2 Huracan race cars is a major boost for our campaign.

“I’ve already tested the car and there are significant improvements over the Huracan Evo I’ve raced for the last couple of years.

“We head into the season with a very strong package.

“The grid for 2023 British GT is as strong as it’s ever been.

“The competition is going to be intense. Shaun and I will need to be on it right from the start of the campaign.”

Easter weekend opener

The nine-round championship gets underway over Easter weekend at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

It includes races at Silverstone, Donington Park, Snetterton and Brands Hatch spread over seven weekends before finishing on October 21-22.

And while the series will not visit Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium this season, it will include the ultra-fast Portimao circuit in Portugal’s Algarve.

“I’ve driven Portimao previously and it promises to be a thrilling, action-packed venue for the British GT cars,” Mitchell said.

“I can’t wait to race there in July.

“But before that we need to ensure we start the season strongly at Oulton Park.

“Being a Lamborghini factory driver in the Pro seat in the Pro-Am category is huge for me personally.

“I know what it feels like to win the British GT Championship and I’m determined to do everything I can to make sure I win it again in 2023.”

