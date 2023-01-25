Angus racer Sandy Mitchell single-minded in pursuit of second title ahead of 2023 British GT Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lamborghini factory driver Sandy Mitchell will return to the Intelligent Money British GT Championship in 2023 committed to lifting the title for the second time in four years.

The Forfar 22-year-old, who took the crown in 2020, will again play a key role in the two-car assault by Barwell Motorsport.

And former Dundee High pupil Sandy says he expects another intense year of competition.

New spec machine

He will pilot one of the team’s new-spec Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 race cars.

And Mitchell welcomes a new team-mate into the No.78 car.

“I’m delighted that this season I’ll be partnered by the very experienced Shaun Balfe,” said the British racing Drivers’ Club member.

“Shaun has raced in numerous series in the UK, Europe and around the world.

“Although this will be the first season we’ll have shared a car together, we both get on really well.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I know together we will form a very strong, quick pairing and we head into the season with one aim in mind; that’s to lift the title.”

Close in 2022

Mitchell came very close to capturing his second crown last season.

After winning the British GT Championship’s blue riband race, the three-hour Silverstone 500, he and team-mate Adam Balon battled through the campaign to eventually finish runners-up in the title race.

Mitchell and Balfe head into the ultra-competitive championship buoyed by the fact they will get their hands on the new Huracan Evo2.

“This year will be my sixth season both with Barwell, and driving a Lamborghini,” Mitchell.

Mitchell was selected by Lamborghini for their Junior GT3 programme when he was just 18.

And his British GT title-winning year in 2020 ended with him becoming a professional factory racer with the Italian marque’s Squadra Corse motorsport division.

He’s hailed the vital personal backing of Black Bull Scotch Whisky, Thorntons Solicitors, Lamborghini Edinburgh, Tunnocks and Angus family firm Upper Dysart Larder.

Sandy said: “For the team to have two of the new Evo2 Huracan race cars is a major boost for our campaign.

“I’ve already tested the car and there are significant improvements over the Huracan Evo I’ve raced for the last couple of years.

We’re back 🙌🏼. Really looking forward to competing in British GT again this year with Barwell. This year we have the New Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 and I’m excited to have Shaun Balfe as my new team mate. Huge thanks to all the sponsors for their support! pic.twitter.com/ePgXUiRm9H — Sandy Mitchell (@SMitchellRacing) January 25, 2023

“We head into the season with a very strong package.

“The grid for 2023 British GT is as strong as it’s ever been.

“The competition is going to be intense. Shaun and I will need to be on it right from the start of the campaign.”

Easter weekend opener

The nine-round championship gets underway over Easter weekend at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

It includes races at Silverstone, Donington Park, Snetterton and Brands Hatch spread over seven weekends before finishing on October 21-22.

And while the series will not visit Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium this season, it will include the ultra-fast Portimao circuit in Portugal’s Algarve.

“I’ve driven Portimao previously and it promises to be a thrilling, action-packed venue for the British GT cars,” Mitchell said.

“I can’t wait to race there in July.

“But before that we need to ensure we start the season strongly at Oulton Park.

“Being a Lamborghini factory driver in the Pro seat in the Pro-Am category is huge for me personally.

“I know what it feels like to win the British GT Championship and I’m determined to do everything I can to make sure I win it again in 2023.”