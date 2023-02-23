Family homes approved for cats hotel site on border of Angus and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family homes approved for cats hotel site on border of Angus and Dundee

By Graham Brown
February 23 2023, 12.15pm
The Balruddery site (centre) sits on the border with Dundee looking towards the Tay. Image: Angus Council
The Balruddery site (centre) sits on the border with Dundee looking towards the Tay. Image: Angus Council

Angus planners have given the go-ahead for three family homes on the site of a former cattery near the border with Dundee.

The detached houses will be built on the site of the Cats Hotel at Balruddery.

It was a thriving business until the pandemic struck, leaving its owner with no choice but to shut the cattery as holidaymaker trade evaporated.

The application site occupies a quarter of the former walled garden at Balruddery Estate.

Houses have already been built in the remainder of the garden.

Balruddery cats hotel site
The cattery closed in 2020. Image: Angus Council

The cattery included nearly 100 heated and illuminated pens which could take around 140 pets.

But the site has now been cleared.

Following a previous planning refusal, Angus officials have given a delegated approval to the three-house bid.

The planned layout of the three new homes at Balruddery. Image: Angus Council

Current home to be cleared

A three-bed static caravan and conservatory occupies the site but will be removed.

Dundee-based planning agents Arktx say the housing plan will take away the “noisy neighbour” cattery.

“It was felt that having a very busy commercial business with thousands of vehicle movements in the middle of a residential area would have a continued negative effect on nearby housing, house values and length of time to sell,” their submission stated.

“Various development options have been investigated.

“It was concluded that the prudent and sensible option was to redevelop the site for an appropriate residential use.”

Cats Hotel Balruddey to become housing
An aerial view of the site. Image: Google

The three one-and-a-half storey houses will be based on other homes approved for the area.

Each will have a plot size of more than 800 sq. m.

And previously unsuccessful plans have been changed to remove backland access to the site.

Angus officials’ acceptance

Planning officials said: “As with any proposal, the development attracts support from some policies and is not entirely compatible with others.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the proposal is in general compliance with the development plan.

“The proposal would facilitate new housing on a brownfield site in the countryside which would be sited in an existing cluster of buildings and remove a more intensive commercial use from the rural site.”

