Family homes approved for cats hotel site on border of Angus and Dundee

Angus planners have given the go-ahead for three family homes on the site of a former cattery near the border with Dundee.

The detached houses will be built on the site of the Cats Hotel at Balruddery.

It was a thriving business until the pandemic struck, leaving its owner with no choice but to shut the cattery as holidaymaker trade evaporated.

The application site occupies a quarter of the former walled garden at Balruddery Estate.

Houses have already been built in the remainder of the garden.

The cattery included nearly 100 heated and illuminated pens which could take around 140 pets.

But the site has now been cleared.

Following a previous planning refusal, Angus officials have given a delegated approval to the three-house bid.

Current home to be cleared

A three-bed static caravan and conservatory occupies the site but will be removed.

Dundee-based planning agents Arktx say the housing plan will take away the “noisy neighbour” cattery.

“It was felt that having a very busy commercial business with thousands of vehicle movements in the middle of a residential area would have a continued negative effect on nearby housing, house values and length of time to sell,” their submission stated.

“Various development options have been investigated.

“It was concluded that the prudent and sensible option was to redevelop the site for an appropriate residential use.”

The three one-and-a-half storey houses will be based on other homes approved for the area.

Each will have a plot size of more than 800 sq. m.

And previously unsuccessful plans have been changed to remove backland access to the site.

Angus officials’ acceptance

Planning officials said: “As with any proposal, the development attracts support from some policies and is not entirely compatible with others.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the proposal is in general compliance with the development plan.

“The proposal would facilitate new housing on a brownfield site in the countryside which would be sited in an existing cluster of buildings and remove a more intensive commercial use from the rural site.”