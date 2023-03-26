Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after several cars were left damaged outside a repair shop in Carnoustie.

The damaged cars were parked unattended on Barry Road, at vehicle repair shop, Carnoustie Tyres.

Officers probing the incident believe it happened any time between 5pm on Friday and 8pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers appealing for information

A spokesperson for the force said: “If anyone has any information about this or has seen or heard anything suspicious, please contact us at telephone number 101.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

“Incident number PS-20230325-3473 should be quoted.”

Inquiries are at an early stage.