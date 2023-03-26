Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street

Several cars were left damaged on Barry Road.

By Kieran Webster
Several cars were left damaged on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View

Police are investigating after several cars were left damaged outside a repair shop in Carnoustie.

The damaged cars were parked unattended on Barry Road, at vehicle repair shop, Carnoustie Tyres.

Officers probing the incident believe it happened any time between 5pm on Friday and 8pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers appealing for information

A spokesperson for the force said: “If anyone has any information about this or has seen or heard anything suspicious, please contact us at telephone number 101.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

“Incident number PS-20230325-3473 should be quoted.”

Inquiries are at an early stage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Pregnant Pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked by same dog twice
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102
Angus firm fulfils promise to Royal Marines Charity with £4,370 donation
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies
Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards
Primary pupils form litter-picking army for Great Angus Beach Clean
Angus licensing board grant off sales for re-opening of former Forfar supermarket
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Angus junior footballer banned from his local after punching bar staff

Most Read

1
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
2
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
3
Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub
4
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
5
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
6
Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only…
7
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
9
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
10
Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged

More from The Courier

Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A…
Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school
Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for…
3
Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien has 'led from the front' in signing…
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me
GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now
Brad Spencer hopes it's third time lucky for Raith Rovers final as he opens…
Community supermarket with discounted food plans to open in every Angus town
Dundee elderly housing complex residents furious over 'unacceptable' service charge hike

Editor's Picks

Most Commented