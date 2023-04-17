Pictures as 40 vintage tractors take to roads of Angus for Strathmore Hospice charity run

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Grand National-sized field of working thoroughbreds took to the roads of Angus for a weekend charity run.

Tractors of all vintages and varieties took part in the local tour to raise money for the Strathmore Hospice.

Letham couple Ewan and Wendy Cameron organised the event and have raised almost £850 so far.

Wendy’s mum, Joyce Eggie, was looked after in the Forfar hospice during the final stages of her battle with cancer.

Sadly, following her death in January, Wendy’s dad Ally died suddenly just seven weeks later.

The Camerons have organised the charity run for the past few years and said the hospice was a truly deserving cause.

Scenic route

Vintage tractor enthusiasts from Angus and the Mearns took part in Sunday’s tour.

It set off from Kirkton of Nevay and took in Kinpurnie, Airlie, Cortachy and Glamis.

Ewan said: “It was an absolutely perfect day from start to finish.

“With it being Grand National weekend we were pleased to have the same size of field.

“The weather was ideal for the lads who didn’t have a cab and many commented on the scenery on roads that they aren’t usually on.

“We chose the route because the four places are the names of the rooms at the hospice so we thought that was fitting.

“What the hospice does is amazing,” Ewan added.

“It’s not just the patient they are looking after, the care they give the whole family is something special.

“They looked after Joyce so well.

“To then lose Ally so soon after was very unexpected but we wanted to do something to show our gratitude to the Strathmore Hospice.

“We’re very grateful to all of the tractor owners who turned out to support it.

“And the people who saw us passing seemed to enjoy seeing it.”

Photographer Alan Richardson captured the sedate Sunday outing.