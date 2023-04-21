Speed bumps plan for Arbroath primary after drivers flout attempts to slow them down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Speed bumps plan for Arbroath primary after drivers flout attempts to slow them down

Pupils at Warddykes Primary School mounted a poster campaign as part of the drive to improve safety on Brechin Road.

By Graham Brown
Warddykes Primary pupils put the safety message outside the school. Image: Lily Souter
Warddykes Primary pupils put the safety message outside the school. Image: Lily Souter

Speed bumps could be installed outside an Arbroath school where drivers continue to ignore speed limits and safety measures.

There was even a pupil-led campaign at Warddykes Primary after a near-miss for the school’s lollipop man.

Yet despite a police clampdown, a recent speed survey revealed drivers regularly pass the school at more than 50% above the 20mph limit.

It has prompted councillors to consider putting two sets of speed cushions close to the primary’s gates.

Entrance to Warddykes Primary School, which could see speed bumps installed.
Drivers on Brechin Road continue to speed past the entrance to Warddykes Primary, which could see speed bumps installed. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Last year, local councillor Lois Speed raised concerns about speeding, parking and visibility on Brechin Road with Angus roads chiefs.

Cllr Speed took up the case after pupil Lily Souter started a safety campaign.

Lily and her pals created posters for the school fence to try and encourage drivers to slow down.

Lily Souter led a campaign to protect Warddykes Primary School lollipop man Steven Sterricks from dodgy drivers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Lily Souter led a campaign to protect Warddykes Primary School lollipop man Steven Sterricks from dodgy drivers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Extra safety measures included:

  • Dropped kerb crossing point outside the school relocated
  • Extra ‘School Keep Clear’ markings installed
  • Traffic islands introduced to combat speeding, parking and visibility issues.
  • Targeted police enforcement at start and end of the school day

But they appear to have had little impact.

A week-long ‘black box’ radar speed survey was carried out on Brechin Road near the school in November.

It revealed the average speed of vehicles was 27.3mph.

However, the 85th percentile speed – the rate at which 85% of vehicles were travelling at or below – was 33.5mph.

A lollipop man stands by the road outside Warddykes Primary School.
Speeding traffic remains a problem at Warddykes Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Roads chiefs said: “The radar recorder was within the part-time 20mph speed limit outside the school.

“Results from the survey confirm there was no discernible reduction in speed during the operation of the 20mph speed limit.”

Angus communities committee unanimously backed a public consultation on the speed bumps plan when they met this week.

The speed humps would be around three inches high and sit either side of the Warddykes Primary School crossing point.

Safety top priority

Cllr Speed said she was disappointed drivers had so far ignored every attempt to improve road safety around the school.

“I welcome the proposed traffic calming measures,” she said.

“Council officers and the police responded greatly to Lily’s campaign and made changes.

“But unfortunately drivers haven’t slowed down enough.

“Child and pedestrian safety must be a top priority.

“Hopefully, people will engage with the consultation and this leads to the speed cushions being installed.”

