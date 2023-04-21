Speed bumps plan for Arbroath primary after drivers flout attempts to slow them down

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Speed bumps could be installed outside an Arbroath school where drivers continue to ignore speed limits and safety measures.

There was even a pupil-led campaign at Warddykes Primary after a near-miss for the school’s lollipop man.

Yet despite a police clampdown, a recent speed survey revealed drivers regularly pass the school at more than 50% above the 20mph limit.

It has prompted councillors to consider putting two sets of speed cushions close to the primary’s gates.

Last year, local councillor Lois Speed raised concerns about speeding, parking and visibility on Brechin Road with Angus roads chiefs.

Cllr Speed took up the case after pupil Lily Souter started a safety campaign.

Lily and her pals created posters for the school fence to try and encourage drivers to slow down.

Extra safety measures included:

Dropped kerb crossing point outside the school relocated

Extra ‘School Keep Clear’ markings installed

Traffic islands introduced to combat speeding, parking and visibility issues.

Targeted police enforcement at start and end of the school day

But they appear to have had little impact.

A week-long ‘black box’ radar speed survey was carried out on Brechin Road near the school in November.

It revealed the average speed of vehicles was 27.3mph.

However, the 85th percentile speed – the rate at which 85% of vehicles were travelling at or below – was 33.5mph.

Roads chiefs said: “The radar recorder was within the part-time 20mph speed limit outside the school.

“Results from the survey confirm there was no discernible reduction in speed during the operation of the 20mph speed limit.”

Angus communities committee unanimously backed a public consultation on the speed bumps plan when they met this week.

The speed humps would be around three inches high and sit either side of the Warddykes Primary School crossing point.

Safety top priority

Cllr Speed said she was disappointed drivers had so far ignored every attempt to improve road safety around the school.

“I welcome the proposed traffic calming measures,” she said.

“Council officers and the police responded greatly to Lily’s campaign and made changes.

“But unfortunately drivers haven’t slowed down enough.

“Child and pedestrian safety must be a top priority.

“Hopefully, people will engage with the consultation and this leads to the speed cushions being installed.”