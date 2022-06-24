New road safety measures planned at Arbroath school after campaign by Lily, 11

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of road safety improvements are set to be introduced outside an Arbroath primary school after a campaign led by one if its pupils.

Lily Souter, 11, led calls for measures to be introduced outside Warddykes Primary School.

It came after the P6 pupil heard about a near miss involving a driver and lollipop man Steven Sterricks – who sees her safely across Brechin Road every day.

After launching a petition, Lily met with Councillor Lois Speed, Police Scotland and Angus Council officials to discuss road safety.

As a result, both the police and the council are now looking at introducing new measures.

Lily said: “The meeting went really well.

“I’m really hopeful things are going to change and the road will become a safer place for us all – including my lollipop man.

“It was also great to get so much support from my teacher and classmates.

“We all made posters and we have put them on the fence outside the school asking drivers to slow down.

“It will be great if we can make the road safer and get cars to go slower here.”

The initiative has also helped Lily gain a new campaigning badge at Guides.

What measures will be introduced?

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Following an opportunity to engage directly with our communities on how our road space can be used more safely, and how road safety behaviours can be improved at Warddykes Primary School, new measures are being put into place.”

The council says these include:

Lengths of the existing ‘school keep clear’ road markings on Brechin Road being extended.

A new dropped kerb crossing point for the school crossing patroller being created adjacent to the school gate, giving the patroller additional visibility to see cars approaching earlier, and allowing cars approaching to have a clearer view of the patroller.

The spokesperson added: “We are making every effort to have the agreed works completed during the summer school holidays to ensure the new measures will be in place for when the pupils return to school.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Community officers continue to work with the local authority and schools to promote road safety.

“Advice is regularly given to motorists on ensuring the safety of other road users and also parking in a responsible manner.”

Ms Speed says Lily is an inspiration to others.

She said: “Lily has done incredibly well over the last few weeks to raise awareness, present her concerns to police and council officers and is making a real difference.

“She should be immensely proud of what she has achieved.

“I’m very sure Lily’s endeavours will continue to have a positive and long-lasting impact”