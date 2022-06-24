New road safety measures planned at Arbroath school after campaign by Lily, 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New road safety measures planned at Arbroath school after campaign by Lily, 11

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 24 2022, 4.15pm
Lily Souter has got the support of her fellow pupils at Warddykes Primary School.
A series of road safety improvements are set to be introduced outside an Arbroath primary school after a campaign led by one if its pupils.

Lily Souter, 11, led calls for measures to be introduced outside Warddykes Primary School.

It came after the P6 pupil heard about a near miss involving a driver and lollipop man Steven Sterricks – who sees her safely across Brechin Road every day.

After launching a petition, Lily met with Councillor Lois Speed, Police Scotland and Angus Council officials to discuss road safety.

Lily being helped across the road by Steven Sterricks.

As a result, both the police and the council are now looking at introducing new measures.

Lily said: “The meeting went really well.

“I’m really hopeful things are going to change and the road will become a safer place for us all – including my lollipop man.

“It was also great to get so much support from my teacher and classmates.

Lily was concerned about safety on Brechin Road.

“We all made posters and we have put them on the fence outside the school asking drivers to slow down.

“It will be great if we can make the road safer and get cars to go slower here.”

The initiative has also helped Lily gain a new campaigning badge at Guides.

What measures will be introduced?

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Following an opportunity to engage directly with our communities on how our road space can be used more safely, and how road safety behaviours can be improved at Warddykes Primary School, new measures are being put into place.”

The council says these include:

  • Lengths of the existing ‘school keep clear’ road markings on Brechin Road being extended.
  • A new dropped kerb crossing point for the school crossing patroller being created adjacent to the school gate, giving the patroller additional visibility to see cars approaching earlier, and allowing cars approaching to have a clearer view of the patroller.

The spokesperson added: “We are making every effort to have the agreed works completed during the summer school holidays to ensure the new measures will be in place for when the pupils return to school.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Community officers continue to work with the local authority and schools to promote road safety.

“Advice is regularly given to motorists on ensuring the safety of other road users and also parking in a responsible manner.”

Councillor Lois Speed.

Ms Speed says Lily is an inspiration to others.

She said: “Lily has done incredibly well over the last few weeks to raise awareness, present her concerns to police and council officers and is making a real difference.

“She should be immensely proud of what she has achieved.

“I’m very sure Lily’s endeavours will continue to have a positive and long-lasting impact”

