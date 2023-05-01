AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s home town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

AC/DC superfan says closure of Kirriemuir museum would be a ‘disaster’ for Bon Scott’s home town

Neil McDonald has amassed probably the world's most impressive collection of AC/DC memorabilia in his 45 years of following the band.

By Graham Brown
Avid AC/DC collector Neil McDonald has been part of Bonfest since it began. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

An AC/DC superfan who has unlocked his treasure trove for Bonfest fans for the past 15 years says closing Kirriemuir’s award-winning museum would be a “disaster”.

Rock fans from around the world are clearing the hangovers and heading home after three-days of high-voltage celebration in honour of Bon Scott.

At the weekend thousands invaded the town Scott spent his early years in before his family emigrated to Australia.

They included the son Scott never met, and Tony Currenti, the first session drummer in the band formed by Glasgow brothers Angus and Malcolm Young in 1970s Sydney.

Neil McDonald with the Bon Scott display at Kirrie Gateway to the Glens. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.

Kirriemuir museum’s AC/DC display

And during the three-day festival many dropped in on Kirrie’s Gateway to the Glens museum.

A display there contains just a tiny selection of band memorabilia amassed by probably the world’s most prolific AC/DC collector.

Neil McDonald has followed the rockers since he was 16.

And, 45 years on, his house is filled with box after box of band rarities.

The collection includes countless records, cassettes, posters and one-off AC/DC items.

Neil even has a prized Christmas card from the Angus-born former frontman who died in 1980.

Baker’s son Bon Scott spent his early years in Kirrie. Image: Philip Morris/Shutterstock

He’s made the trip to Angus from Edinburgh to be part of Bonfest since the festival began.

The items Neil has loaned to Kirrie are on year-round display.

But the town centre museum could close its doors before the next Bonfest comes round.

Council leisure trust Angus Alive is handing Kirrie and Brechin museums back to the authority later this year.

So unless volunteer community groups step up to keep them open it will signal the end of the county’s two small museums.

AC/DC fans from around the world spent the weekend in Kirriemuir, with some visiting the museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

AC/DC display sees global friendships formed in Kirriemuir

Neil said: “It would be a disaster if the museum was to close down.

“And not just for those interested in AC/DC and Bon, but the community as a whole.

“I’ve been coming here since 2005 and I’ve met people from all over the world.

“The interest in the band is as strong as ever.

“I now see children coming in with their parents and they have picked up the interest from coming to the likes of Bonfest.”

And Neil, now 61, says he is still avidly tracking down pieces of AC/DC history.

AC/DC fans flock to the Gateway to the Glens museum during Bonfest. Image: Supplied

“I don’t get rid of anything,” said the Edinburgh-based fan.

“When I’m looking out stuff to bring along to Bonfest I often go hunting for one thing and then discover something really rare that I forgot I had.

“People who are now friends come in to the museum to say hello every year.

“It’s only through this that I know them so it would be terrible if this was to close.”

