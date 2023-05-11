Arbroath RNLI: Angus Council get on board campaign to reverse lifeboat station downgrade plan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council is to send an SOS to RNLI chiefs in a bid to halt Arbroath lifeboat station losing its all-weather status.

A meeting of the full council in Forfar on Thursday considered an emergency motion put forward by Arbroath councillor Lois Speed in the wake of a decision to turn the 220-year-old harbour base into an inshore station.

It came as the charity broke cover for the first time in nearly a fortnight after delivering the outcome of a local lifesaving review.

A decision to locate a Shannon-class all-weather craft at Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 inshore rigid inflatable at Arbroath has prompted fury locally.

The RNLI rejects any suggestion the move is a downgrade for the Angus station.

Operations manager says Arbroath needs ‘best boat available’

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith addressed the full council.

“Despite all our questions about the review and the outcome, we have received no definitive answers,” he told councillors.

“The Atlantic 85 is a very capable boat, we have never disputed that.

“Our priority is to save lives and to do that we must have the best boat available, which is the Shannon all-weather lifeboat.”

Community’s shock and anger

Arbroath East and Lunan Independent Ms Speed said: ” Angus Council is sending out an SOS to the RNLI to ask them to reconsider the decision to downgrade Arbroath.

“This has sent shockwaves through the community due to broken promises and a lack of transparency.

“The North Sea can be a savage environment to navigate and we must listen to those people who know these waters best.”

Arbroath West and Letham SNP councillor Martin Shepherd said he was “genuinely shocked” by the review decision.

“The people of Arbroath will not let this rest,” he added.

“I really hope the RNLI will quickly change their decision.

“If that’s not the case I’m sure there will be a campaign around this and I will support that campaign, as I am sure the other Arbroath councillors will.”

Holyrood and Westminster politicians aired concerns about the decision following the review announcement.

The RNLI