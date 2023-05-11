Arbroath RNLI: Angus Council get on board campaign to reverse lifeboat station downgrade plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath RNLI: Angus Council get on board campaign to reverse lifeboat station downgrade plan

Angus Council unanimously backed a motion in support of the town lifeboat station brought forward by Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath's Mersey-class all-weather lifeboat is to be retired. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath's Mersey-class all-weather lifeboat is to be retired. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Council is to send an SOS to RNLI chiefs in a bid to halt Arbroath lifeboat station losing its all-weather status.

A meeting of the full council in Forfar on Thursday considered an emergency motion put forward by Arbroath councillor Lois Speed in the wake of a decision to turn the 220-year-old harbour base into an inshore station.

It came as the charity broke cover for the first time in nearly a fortnight after delivering the outcome of a local lifesaving review.

A decision to locate a Shannon-class all-weather craft at Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 inshore rigid inflatable at Arbroath has prompted fury locally.

The RNLI rejects any suggestion the move is a downgrade for the Angus station.

Operations manager says Arbroath needs ‘best boat available’

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith addressed the full council.

“Despite all our questions about the review and the outcome, we have received no definitive answers,” he told councillors.

“The Atlantic 85 is a very capable boat, we have never disputed that.

Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith.
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith spoke to the full council meeting. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Our priority is to save lives and to do that we must have the best boat available, which is the Shannon all-weather lifeboat.”

Community’s shock and anger

Arbroath East and Lunan Independent Ms Speed said: ” Angus Council is sending out an SOS to the RNLI to ask them to reconsider the decision to downgrade Arbroath.

“This has sent shockwaves through the community due to broken promises and a lack of transparency.

Councillor Lois Speed.

“The North Sea can be a savage environment to navigate and we must listen to those people who know these waters best.”

Arbroath West and Letham SNP councillor Martin Shepherd said he was “genuinely shocked” by the review decision.

“The people of Arbroath will not let this rest,” he added.

“I really hope the RNLI will quickly change their decision.

“If that’s not the case I’m sure there will be a campaign around this and I will support that campaign, as I am sure the other Arbroath councillors will.”

Holyrood and Westminster politicians aired concerns about the decision following the review announcement.

The RNLI

