Angus couple ‘blown away’ as walking challenge to support their daughter raises £50k

An Angus couple’s fundraising walk for a little-known condition that affects their daughter raised more than £50,000 for charity.

Liam and Ashley Wilkie, from Kirriemuir, are seasoned fundraisers for the little-known genetic condition Bardet Biedl Syndrome.

But they have been amazed at the response to their ambitious Carry the Gene Challenge, which has generated more than £50,000.

It is a cause extremely close to the Wilkie family. The cruel genetic condition is slowly depriving their eight-year-old daughter Caitlin of her sight.

Bardet Biedl Syndrome, which affects approximately 1 in 100,000 babies born, impacts many parts of the body. Its effects can include: obesity. vision loss, additional fingers and/or toes (polydactyly)

After the initial shock of the diagnosis at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital, the couple set their sights on raising awareness and money for research.

Their initial campaign six years ago generated more than £100,000.

Now, more than 350 friends, relatives and business contacts have rallied round to complete a 12-leg relay from John O’Groats to the finale over the border at Wooler.

They have now passed on the baton for further challenges in England and Ireland.

The various stages saw supporters cycling, running and walking, taking in stages which included Braemar, their home town of Kirriemuir, Strathmore Rugby Club and Dundee.

The group then made their way to Murrayfield in Edinburgh via the Fife Coastal Walk before heading south to Melrose.

Angus couple ‘stunned’ by £15k donation

Liam, a construction director with Tayside civil engineering contractors Kilmac, and Thrums veterinary associate director Ashley were taken aback when Liam’s employers made a £15,000 donation “for a cause so close to our hearts.”

Liam, 38, said: “The Kilmac donation has left us stunned.

“But the directors and colleagues and everyone at Thrums have been incredibly supportive of Caitlin and the family.

“We can’t believe the backing that we have received. It has been overwhelming and way beyond our expectations.”

Emotional moments along the way

Kirriemuir civil engineering firm Delson sponsored the event. They kitted out all the participants, while a string of other businesses backed the fundraiser.

Liam added: “A 10-strong group of us with two support drivers began the challenge cycling 250 miles from John O’Groats to Braemar and it was tough going.

“But our band of supporters ensured the baton made it all the way to the Borders and beyond. It was unreal.”

Liam said there were a number of emotional moments along the way, including being piped into their home town.

He added: “It was very emotional being piped into Kirriemuir, with Caitlin’s North Muir Primary classmates and her sister Niamh joining in the walk.

“We tried to make sure Caitlin could visit as many sections as possible to thank everyone.

“At the end, walkers gave Caitlin a guard of honour, with other families impacted by BBS.”

‘Beyond our wildest dreams’

Liam said the fundraiser had “gone way beyond our wildest dreams”.

The current total stands in excess of £52,000 – more than 10 times the couple’s initial target.

He added: “Our most successful previous event was the Dundee KiltWalk which raised more than £17,000. That was topped up by the Tom Hunter Foundation.

“It has taken over our lives for the last few weeks.

“But the fundraiser has gone way beyond our wildest dreams. We have all been blown away.”

Research picking up post-Covid

Liam said research into the little-known condition is picking up once more following the Covid pandemi.

“The team at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children are hoping for gene therapy and human trials next year.

“The main issues with BBS sufferers are heart and kidney failure, obesity, learning difficulties and sight loss, usually by the teenage years.

“As with most things in life, progress into research hinges on finance.”

Anyone wishing to support the cause can donate here.