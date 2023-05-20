Swede dreams: Angus men begin 2,000-mile Arctic adventure in 30-year-old Volvo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swede dreams: Angus men begin 2,000-mile Arctic adventure in 30-year-old Volvo

Alan Falconer, Archie Cook and Stephen Woods have already raised more than £3,000 for Prostate Scotland with their Scots to the Arctic idea.

By Graham Brown
Archie Cook, Alan Falconer and Stephen Woods set off early on Friday bound for the Arctic Circle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kilts and woollen tammies – check. 30-year-old Volvo – check. Map with directions from Angus to the Arctic Circle – check.

And with those crucial boxes ticked, three Angus pals are off on a 10-day motoring adventure to northernmost Norway and back.

Alan Falconer, Archie Cook and Stephen Woods are taking on the Scots to the Arctic challenge to raise money for Prostate Scotland.

Alan Falconer, Stephen Woods and Archie Cook are heading to the Arctic in a 30-year-old Volvo estate.
They will pass through nine countries twice on the 2,000-mile trip in Alan’s 100,000-mile Volvo 240 SE Estate.

Faultless Friday run

The eye-grabbing classic breezed the first leg after an early start on Friday.

They arrived in good time at the port of Dover for the crossing to Europe – where the ‘team kit’ earned the trio an instant upgrade to the executive lounge from kind P&O Ferries staff.

Angus men Arctic adventure in 30-year-old Volvo etsate.
It’s typical of the generous sponsorship the pals have encountered since coming up with the fundraising idea.

They’ve been given everything from personalised sporrans to free fuel and a health check for the Volvo.

And the charity total has already passed the £3,000 mark.

Donations can be made through a Scots to the Arctic Justgiving page.

The men are charting their progress on Facebook.

None of them are strangers to crazy car journeys for good causes.

They did a Land’s End to John O’ Groats run in an old Renault last year.

In 2018, Alan was part of an Angus crew which raised thousands for Prostate Scotland by finishing the classic Monte Carlo rally.

Generous sponsorship

“The interest in Scots to the Arctic has been phenomenal as the date has been getting nearer,” said self-employed joiner Alan, 60.

“We are so grateful for the huge support from all our sponsors.

“Donations have come in from around the world – California, South Africa and Australia.

“We’re hoping we’ll create a bit of interest at our various stops along the way with the Volvo and the kilts on.”

Scots to the Arctic Prostate Scotland fundraiser
Along the way, the white estate car will return full circle to the city where it rolled off the production line.

The trio are due to visit the Volvo museum in Gothenburg on Monday.

From there the sights will be set due north for the Arctic Circle Centre at Storforshei in northern Norway.

“Archie’s doing the navigating and he even got a new pair of glasses for his map reading so we’re pretty confident now!” joked Alan.

