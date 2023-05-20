Swede dreams: Angus men begin 2,000-mile Arctic adventure in 30-year-old Volvo

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilts and woollen tammies – check. 30-year-old Volvo – check. Map with directions from Angus to the Arctic Circle – check.

And with those crucial boxes ticked, three Angus pals are off on a 10-day motoring adventure to northernmost Norway and back.

Alan Falconer, Archie Cook and Stephen Woods are taking on the Scots to the Arctic challenge to raise money for Prostate Scotland.

They will pass through nine countries twice on the 2,000-mile trip in Alan’s 100,000-mile Volvo 240 SE Estate.

Faultless Friday run

The eye-grabbing classic breezed the first leg after an early start on Friday.

They arrived in good time at the port of Dover for the crossing to Europe – where the ‘team kit’ earned the trio an instant upgrade to the executive lounge from kind P&O Ferries staff.

It’s typical of the generous sponsorship the pals have encountered since coming up with the fundraising idea.

They’ve been given everything from personalised sporrans to free fuel and a health check for the Volvo.

And the charity total has already passed the £3,000 mark.

Donations can be made through a Scots to the Arctic Justgiving page.

The men are charting their progress on Facebook.

None of them are strangers to crazy car journeys for good causes.

They did a Land’s End to John O’ Groats run in an old Renault last year.

In 2018, Alan was part of an Angus crew which raised thousands for Prostate Scotland by finishing the classic Monte Carlo rally.

Generous sponsorship

“The interest in Scots to the Arctic has been phenomenal as the date has been getting nearer,” said self-employed joiner Alan, 60.

“We are so grateful for the huge support from all our sponsors.

“Donations have come in from around the world – California, South Africa and Australia.

“We’re hoping we’ll create a bit of interest at our various stops along the way with the Volvo and the kilts on.”

Along the way, the white estate car will return full circle to the city where it rolled off the production line.

The trio are due to visit the Volvo museum in Gothenburg on Monday.

From there the sights will be set due north for the Arctic Circle Centre at Storforshei in northern Norway.

“Archie’s doing the navigating and he even got a new pair of glasses for his map reading so we’re pretty confident now!” joked Alan.