Cream club night returning to Montrose

DJ Tall Paul - who has worked with some of the world's biggest artists - will feature at the event later this year.

By Neil Henderson
DJ Tall Paul pictured in the early 2000s. Image: Kamila Kicinska/Pymca/Shutterstock
DJ Tall Paul pictured in the early 2000s. Image: Kamila Kicinska/Pymca/Shutterstock

A Cream club night is returning to Montrose featuring one of the world’s biggest dance acts.

DJ Tall Paul will star at the event at Montrose Town Hall later this year.

Real name Paul Newman, DJ Tall Paul is best known for producing dance anthem Let Me Show You under his Camisra alias.

He was also the man behind the dance classic Rock Da House, and the Precious Heart remix of INXS’s Never Tear Us Apart.

In a career spanning more than 30 years he has also worked alongside acts like New Order, The Stone Roses, Blondie, Human League and Duran Duran.

His return to Montrose on Saturday November 11 comes after a successful visit back in March 2020.

Originating in Liverpool 35 years ago, Cream went on to become a global phenomenon.

Its Creamfields event, first held in 1988, has gone on to become the biggest dance music festival in the world.

A general view of Montrose Town Hall
Montrose Town Hall. Image: Google Street View

Russell Aitchison, organiser of the Montrose Cream event, said: “We are thrilled to have secured Cream again for Montrose Town Hall.

“The last event was brilliant and I’m sure there will be a lot of excitement in Montrose and the surrounding areas.”

Tickets for Cream at Montrose Town Hall go on sale at 8am on Wednesday.

