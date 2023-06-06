Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oktoberfest coming to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

The event - featuring steins of beer and bratwurst - takes place on September 29 and 30.

By Bryan Copland
Two women holding beer at an Oktoberfest event
Oktoberfest is coming to Dundee. Image: Oktoberfest Dundee

A new Oktoberfest event is coming to Dundee this year.

The event will take place at Slessor Gardens on Friday September 29 and Saturday September 30.

Organisers are promising revellers a selection of traditional German beer – served in up to two-pint steins – which customers can take home.

A range of other drinks will be on offer, including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine, while those attending will be able to feast on bratwurst and pretzels.

Revellers will be able to enjoy music, food and drink. Image: Oktoberfest Dundee

 

Entertainment will be provided by oompah bands, performing their own brand of “oompop”, along with other groups and DJs across three sessions.

Tickets for Oktoberfest – which start at £15 – will be available as standing, unreserved bench seating or VIP tables.

The VIP option includes entry for up to 10 people, table service, views of the stage and a free gift for each person.

The sessions are as follows:

  • Friday: 6-11pm
  • Saturday: noon-5pm
  • Saturday: 6-11pm

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Oktoberfest Dundee – organised by Bavaria Events Ltd – said: “The success of the official Oktoberfest tour around the UK means that we are excited to bring this amazing event to Dundee.

“We’re delighted that, after working closely with the events team at Dundee City Council, we are able to bring this unique event to the local area.

“We hope to help bring great economic benefit to the city, by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”

A woman standing next to a barbecue cooking bratwurst sausages
Bratwurst will also be on offer. Image: Oktoberfest Dundee

Ticket pre-sales will go live soon via the Oktoberfest Dundee website – where people can sign up for notifications.

The event is separate to Oktoberfest events previously held in Dundee by the Rotary Club.

Oktoberfest is one of a host of events taking place at Slessor Gardens this year, with James and Bastille performing in July before the Waterfront venue hosts the Sausage and Cider Festival and Ibiza Orchestra in August.

