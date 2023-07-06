Swimmers told to avoid water at Monifieth beach after ‘pollution incident’

Swimmers at an Angus beach have been told to avoid the water due to an “ongoing pollution incident”.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned people and pets against bathing and paddling in the water near to Monifieth beach until further notice

It said high levels of E Coli bacterial contamination have been identified in the area.

It is not yet known what has caused the pollution, but high levels of E Coli usually indicate a sewage leak.

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Sepa are aware of an ongoing pollution incident potentially affecting the Monifieth bathing waters.

“Samples have been taken and the bathing water will continue to be closely monitored.

“Electronic bathing water signs have been updated to reflect any changes to the water quality.

“Sepa officers are investigating the situation and will explore any further mitigation measures that are required.”

The agency urged anyone who spots signs of a pollution incident to contact Sepa via the Pollution Hotline 0800 80 70 60 or online.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “SEPA have notified Angus Council of high levels of E Coli bacterial contamination in the water at Monifieth Beach.

“Sepa have requested as a precautionary measure to warn people and pets against bathing and paddling in the water near to Monifieth beach until further notice.”

It comes after a rescue operation was launched on Wednesday to save two dolphins stranded on Monifieth beach – which ended with them being successfully returned to sea.