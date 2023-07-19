Jellyfish with ‘very nasty’ sting washes up on Angus beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Jellyfish with ‘very nasty’ sting washes up on Angus beach

The lion's mane jellyfish was discovered at Monifieth earlier this week.

By Ben MacDonald
Jellyfish, Monifieth beach
The jellyfish was spotted on Monifieth beach. Image: Charlotte Smith/Facebook/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A jellyfish with a “very nasty” sting has been found on an Angus beach.

The lion’s mane jellyfish was discovered washed up at Monifieth earlier this week.

The creatures measure up to 3m in length and they use their stings to catch prey.

Locals are being urged to stay away from the jellyfish if they come across them – and keep pets away too.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust says the tentacles from the lion’s mane jellyfish can still sting people even if they are no longer attached.

Advice over lion’s mane jellyfish after Monifieth find

The sting also remains potent long after it washes up on a beach.

Advice on the trust’s website says: “A lion’s mane jellyfish give a very nasty sting, so consult a doctor if swelling or weals are severe.

“In the meantime, scrape the area with a clean stick or remove the tentacle with tweezers if you have them to hand.

“Then rinse the area with warm to hot water to reduce swelling.”

Jellyfish ‘toxic to dogs’

Facebook page Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus has also warned locals.

It posted: “Please avoid as these can still give a sting when deceased.

“It is also toxic if your dog eats it.”

Last month, Scots were encouraged to report sightings of jellyfish to conservationists.

The sighting comes two years after residents of Fife were warned about the dangers different swarms of jellyfish can cause.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A sign for Reid Park in Forfar.
Woman 'punched by man in Forfar' as police launch probe
The Red Arrows flying over Montrose Air Station
When to see RAF flypasts as Montrose Air Station marks 110th anniversary
Andy Husband at his farm in Angus alongside son, Fraser, as they harvest the blackcurrants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Angus Ribena grower Andy warns mild winters and wet summers threaten his blackcurrant crop
Andrew Hunter's mask slipped when he brutally murdered his wife in 1987. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Andrew Hunter: Do answers to unsolved murders lie in grave of depraved Carnoustie killer?
Studio 10 owner and podcast expert Johnny Brooks. Image: Studio 10.
Meet the Mearns podcast expert who’s interviewed Game of Thrones actors, WWE wrestler and…
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Dundee teenager missing in river 'hoping and praying every single minute' as…
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland.
Teen missing in river near Edzell named as Dundee boy, 15
Queensferry Crossing closure
Queensferry Crossing and A92 near Dundee to shut during August cycling events
Former DC Thomson journalist David Blair has died.
David Blair of Carnoustie: Retired DC Thomson journalist and golfer dies
Fears grow for 15-year-old boy swept away in river near Edzell as search reaches…