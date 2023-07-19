Jellyfish with ‘very nasty’ sting washes up on Angus beach

A jellyfish with a “very nasty” sting has been found on an Angus beach.

The lion’s mane jellyfish was discovered washed up at Monifieth earlier this week.

The creatures measure up to 3m in length and they use their stings to catch prey.

Locals are being urged to stay away from the jellyfish if they come across them – and keep pets away too.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust says the tentacles from the lion’s mane jellyfish can still sting people even if they are no longer attached.

Advice over lion’s mane jellyfish after Monifieth find

The sting also remains potent long after it washes up on a beach.

Advice on the trust’s website says: “A lion’s mane jellyfish give a very nasty sting, so consult a doctor if swelling or weals are severe.

“In the meantime, scrape the area with a clean stick or remove the tentacle with tweezers if you have them to hand.

“Then rinse the area with warm to hot water to reduce swelling.”

Jellyfish ‘toxic to dogs’

Facebook page Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus has also warned locals.

It posted: “Please avoid as these can still give a sting when deceased.

“It is also toxic if your dog eats it.”

Last month, Scots were encouraged to report sightings of jellyfish to conservationists.

The sighting comes two years after residents of Fife were warned about the dangers different swarms of jellyfish can cause.