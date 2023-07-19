Humza Yousaf promises ‘independent’ probe into Tayside surgeon Eljamel but rules out full public inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf promises ‘independent’ probe into Tayside surgeon Eljamel but rules out full public inquiry

The First Minister told The Courier he hopes the government would soon announce a "suitably independent" investigation into the surgeon, following a flood of complaints.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf in Glenrothes, Fife
First Minister Humza Yousaf was speaking during a visit to Glenrothes. Image: PA

First Minister Humza Yousaf has given the strongest signal yet that he will order an independent investigation into disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.

Campaigners and victims of Professor Eljamel have been calling for the government to announce a judge-led public inquiry after a flood of complaints about surgeries he performed.

But the first minister said he has concerns about the length of time this would take to get answers for those affected.

Dozens of patients operated on by the neurosurgeon in Dundee between 1995 and 2013 have come forward to describe how he left them with lifelong injuries.

He was ordered to pay one victim £2.8 million in compensation for his mistakes and even removed the wrong part of another woman’s body.

Humza Yousaf: Detail on Eljamel probe ‘soon’

Speaking to The Courier on Wednesday, after we published an account by another victim of Eljamel, Mr Yousaf said he hoped a “suitably independent” probe into the doctor’s conduct would be announced soon.

He said: “We will soon be in a position to give more detail on what we are looking to do.

“I think there is a process that should be suitably and adequately independent which doesn’t take as long as a public inquiry would.”

Most public inquiries take around two years to complete, however some have run for more than a decade.

NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel.
Professor Sam Eljamel.

The Courier reported how NHS Tayside was told of concerns around Prof Eljamel as early as 2009.

But doctors who raised the alarm told of being “shut down” and warned about the impact speaking out could have on their career.

Asked how confident he was that a similar situation would not be repeated, Mr Yousaf said: “Lessons have been learned from the Eljamel case, not just in Tayside but right across the country.

“In any organisation, particularly one the size of the NHS, there may well be issues that crop up from time to time but this is a serious issue – not one to be underplayed in terms of the impact its had.

Victims of the surgeon, including Donna Elder (pictured), have been campaigning for a public inquiry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“That’s why I’m keen we don’t just learn lessons but we get people the answers that they rightly deserve.”

Mr Yousaf said he would encourage anyone working in the NHS who had concerns to report them.

“I’m a great believer in whistleblowing if that’s the route people want to go down.

“I have said to people that if they do not feel confident raising these issues locally they can write to me as first minister or indeed the health secretary.”

Humza Yousaf was speaking in Glenrothes after he unveiled £60 million in funding to help reduce reliance on temporary accommodation.

The funding will support councils to purchase empty homes to increase the supply of social and affordable housing.

