Royal Mail ‘sorry’ as Forfar woman waits 12 days for cards and certificate to arrive after mum’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Royal Mail ‘sorry’ as Forfar woman waits 12 days for cards and certificate to arrive after mum’s death

Mary Ballantyne says the service being provided by the company is "a disgrace".

By Andrew Robson
Mary Ballantyne from Forfar
Mary Ballantyne has hit out at the Royal Mail. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Royal Mail bosses have apologised after a Forfar woman waited 12 days for sympathy cards to arrive after her mum’s death.

Mary Ballantyne received the backlog of 17 cards in late June – 12 days after her mum, Helen McIntyre, had passed.

She received the death certificate at the same time.

The 61-year-old says it is symptomatic of an “unacceptable” service being provided by Royal Mail in Tayside.

Mary contacted The Courier after we revealed how delivery offices in Dundee are now shut in afternoons and evenings after opening hours were slashed.

‘The postman could hardly look me in the eye’

Mary said: “When the postman showed up, he could hardly look me in the eye.

“He’s such a lovely man and he’s so helpful.

“He just said he was sorry, even though it’s not his fault.

“When I first received all the cards, I couldn’t even open them.

“I couldn’t sit down and read them all – I had to sit them aside.

Mary Ballantyne at Door
Mary believes the Royal Mail have destroyed a tried and tested service. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

“I just couldn’t believe that anyone would think that this is acceptable.

“Receiving all these sympathy cards in one drop was punishing.”

A week later Mary complained about the issue at her local delivery office.

She said: “I’m not interested in blaming anyone, that’s not what this is about.

Call for Royal Mail checks after ‘devastating’ post delay

“It’s about the Royal Mail putting some checks in place so that this doesn’t happen again.

“Things like this can be really quite devastating for some people.”

The Courier previously reported how a Dundee pensioner had been left without a bank card for nearly a month – blaming a “blunder” by Royal Mail.

Mary says she has also had a similar problem due to postal delays.

She said: “I have had banking cards missing – thankfully the building society stepped in to help me when desperate.

I feel sorry for the local posties who are doing their best. This is a management issue

“I don’t know if you have ever tried to organise funerals without your hands on a bank card – it’s nearly impossible.

“Royal Mail has destroyed what used to be a trusted service and frankly they are a disgrace.

“I feel sorry for the local posties who are doing their best. This is a management issue.”

Royal Mail apology over delayed Forfar post

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are sorry to this resident and others who have experienced delays.

“We would like to reassure everyone that improving our quality of service is our top priority, and we are committed to restoring service levels to where our customers expect them to be.

“Across our business we have plans in place to drive service levels and reduce absence at our delivery offices, we hope and expect to see further progress in the coming months.”

Earlier this week, Royal Mail claimed it no longer needed to keep its Dundee delivery offices open for more than a couple of hours a day as “over 99% of parcels are now successfully delivered to customers on the first or second delivery attempt”.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Injury and location of attack at Culloden Street
Man, 22, 'viciously attacked by multiple people' on Arbroath street
Arran McPherson admitted causing Dolores Humphries' death by dangerous driving
Boy racer admits killing Montrose grandmother in high speed crash
Renowned Scottish artist Dennis Buchan has died.
Dennis Buchan: Arbroath born artist and fellow of Royal Scottish Academy dies
Letham Grange continues to decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange owners insist derelict Angus golf resort DOES have a future as new…
Jordan Spieth in Carnoustie during The Open in 2018.
Open champion Jordan Spieth's career took hair-raising turn after Carnoustie barber visit
The No.78 Black Bull Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2. Image: McMedia
Mitchell plans to sizzle in Portugese sun as British GT heads to continent
Jellyfish, Monifieth beach
Jellyfish with 'very nasty' sting washes up on Angus beach
A sign for Reid Park in Forfar.
Woman 'punched by man in Forfar' as police launch probe
The Red Arrows flying over Montrose Air Station
When to see RAF flypasts as Montrose Air Station marks 110th anniversary
Andy Husband at his farm in Angus alongside son, Fraser, as they harvest the blackcurrants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Angus Ribena grower Andy warns mild winters and wet summers threaten his blackcurrant crop