Watch out Rory! 7-year-old Angus golfer Jayden wants to take on world’s best

Montrose primary school pupil Jayden Graham hopes to bag a place at Pinehurst in the US to test himself against the world's top young players.

By Graham Brown
Jayden Graham on Montrose links where he is honing his talent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jayden Graham on Montrose links where he is honing his talent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

An Angus seven-year-old is aiming to emulate his golfing heroes by pitching his talent against the best young rivals from across the globe.

Jayden Graham from Montrose – whose hero is four-time major winner Rory McIlroy – first picked up a club before he was four.

By five he had a handicap after impressing figures at the historic local links.

And the primary school youngster has set his sights on bagging a place in a top event at the US Open venue of Pinehurst in North Carolina next year.

Young Montrose golfer Jayden Graham.
Jayden Graham has a ball when he’s on the golf course. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jayden has already enjoyed a summer of success at courses up and down the country.

But he can’t get enough of the game and mum Lauren admits it’s come as a huge surprise since the Hillside youngster isn’t from a golfing family.

Grandad’s gift started it all off

“When he was three-and-a-half my dad got him his first pitching wedge and putter, but no-one in the family really played the game seriously,” she said.

Former Montrose Links chairman Alan Crow spotted young Jayden’s early talent.

“We were down there playing pitch and putt and thought we might be about to get into trouble,” said Lauren.

Montrose junior golfer Jayden Graham
Young Jayden loving life on the links. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“He asked us how old Jayden was and when we told him he was only about to turn four he said he should come down to the Saturday juniors.”

Since then the youngster’s love of the game has rocketed as a member of Montrose Mercantile.

“He’s been doing local junior competitions for a few years but now it’s turned into events across the UK,” said Lauren.

Montrose junior golfer Jayden Graham
Jayden with some of his silverware. Image: Supplied

“Jayden’s a big lad for his age so the other players are kind of shocked when they find out he’s only seven.”

“He was at the wee wonders final at Carnoustie from which the top two qualify for the championship final in Gullane in August and he came second and has now qualified for it.”

Busy schedule for rest of summer

A win in the final would see Jayden book his Pinehurst place so he is determined to give it his best shot.

And he has major events lined up at Oulton Hall, Leeds as well as closer to home at Carnoustie in a busy August.

“He has also has been invited to play at the US Kids European Championships next year,” said Lauren.

Young Montrose golfer Jayden Graham.
All smiles from the young star of the fairways. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We love travelling as a family but it’s something we never thought we would get into so quickly,” said Lauren.

Thankfully, Dizzy Rascals play centre in Laurencekirk has helped the family with vital sponsorship to keep Jayden on the road to success.

Lauren added: “He just loves the game, and if he’s not on the course he’s watching a Netflix series called Short Game which is all about young golfers.”

Jayden has also been fortunate enought to already meet some of the sport’s biggest names.

“Rory McIlroy is his idol and he’s met the likes of him, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry at Carnoustie for the Dunhill and the practice days for the 150th Open at St Andrews,” said Lauren.

“He also got John Rahm’s glove there so he just think’s it’s great to have seen all those players.

“His hunger and passion powers him through, we just want him to keep enjoying the game.”

