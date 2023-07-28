Hutchison Technologies: From winning at Courier Business Awards to expanding into Europe

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

To mark the special anniversary, we’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners.

The 2021 Courier Business Awards, Dundee firm Hutchison Technologies scooped two awards, including being crowned Business of the Year.

We spoke to director Mark Hutchison about the award win, and what it has meant for the Harrison Road company

What does Hutchison Technologies do?

Hutchison Technologies is one of the UK’s leading suppliers and installers of high-quality audio-visual, telecom and datacom equipment to the health, fitness and hospitality industries.

Mark said: “For more than 30-years, our family business has operated with a simple vision – to create outstanding experiences through creative technology solutions.

“Our progressive vision and entrepreneurial approach has enabled the establishment of our own in-house research and development, supply chain management and manufacturing teams.

“They are now delivering new technologies, including smart energy and medical training products.”

Winning at The Courier Business Awards 2021

In 2021, when the Courier Business Awards returned after a year’s pause during the Covid pandemic, Hutchison Technologies won not just one, but two awards.

It claimed the Covid Resilience award before being named overall Business of the Year.

Mark says: “We’ve always been a company that has kept our head down, worked hard, recognised the loyalty and effort of our people, and done our absolute best to support our diverse customers.

“I think winning the Business of the Year and Covid Resilience awards recognised and validated our business approach and we’ve continued to operate according to our values.”

How Hutchison Technologies has grown since 2021

Since winning, the business has continued to develop and grow, now employing around 100 people across the UK and Europe.

It’s also set up a new European business – Hutchison.BV – and opened an office in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Mark explains: “We’re working across Europe – including Geneva, Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga – to support our customers and help them deliver incredible experiences for their customers through access to better technology.

“Across the UK, our highly skilled engineers deliver and service high-quality installations, both efficiently and on time, for our customers.

“Most recently, we partnered with Alliance Leisure to deliver two new immersive studios in Grangemouth and the Wirral.”

The Dundee office is still key too, allowing Hutchison Technologies to collaborate closely with customers to develop ideas and concepts and provide custom solutions and integrations. Most recently, this included the development of custom apps to streamline and improve control solutions and reduce the cost of running AV equipment.

And Hutchison Technologies’ success story continues, with the future looking bright.

Mark ends: “Our business has enjoyed some fantastic successes over the past year and we’ve secured some high-value, high-profile new work.

“As part of this, we’ve managed to attract some brilliant new customers – including Topgolf – and worked to deliver some exciting new solutions and experiences.”

The Courier Business Awards is all about celebrating the successes of local businesses like Hutchison Technologies.

Entries are now closed but this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October.

Find out more about The Courier Business Awards 2023.