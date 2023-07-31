Red Lichtie Craig takes protest over Arbroath lifeboat to door of RNLI chiefs at Poole HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Red Lichtie Craig takes protest over Arbroath lifeboat to door of RNLI chiefs at Poole HQ

Craig Fyfe, who was born and brought up in Arbroath, interrupted a family break to stage a placard protest at the charity's Dorset base over the decision to reverse a promise to put a £2.5m Shannon-class lifeboat at the Angus station.

By Graham Brown
Craig Fyfe at RNLI HQ in Poole. Image: Supplied
Craig Fyfe at RNLI HQ in Poole. Image: Supplied

An Arbroath man has taken the town’s lifeboat protest to the door of RNLI bosses at their national HQ.

On Monday, Craig Fyfe was outside the lifesaving charity’s Poole base with placards protesting the u-turn on a promise to equip Arbroath with a £2.5 million Shannon-class lifeboat.

The 44-year-old, who was born and brought up in the Angus town, now lives in Stevenage where he is a postman.

But Craig was determined to take time out of a family holiday in a show of support for his home community.

Arbroath man Craig Fyfe outside RNLI HQ in Poole.
Craig Fyfe outside RNLI HQ in Poole. Image: Supplied

And the sight of Arbroath names on a memorial to the nation’s lost lifeboat heroes hit hard in the midst of the current storm.

‘Flying the flag’

Craig said: “Although I now live down south, I try to get back to Arbroath as much as I can and I keep up with everything going on.

“I know some of the lifeboat guys well, including (former operations manager) Alex Smith.”

Mr Smith was stood down after speaking out about the Arbroath decision, a move which triggered the resignation of a number of crew members.

And local fundraising has been plunged into crisis by the resignation of all but a handful of Lifeboat Guild members.

The departures included long-serving president Mo Morrison, just weeks after recognition in the King’s Birthday Honours list for her dedicated work on behalf of the RNLI.

Former Arbroath RNLI Guild president Mo Morrison.
Mo Morrison resigned her Lifeboat Guild volunteering role after 34 years, the last seven as president. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Craig added: “Decisions are being taken nearly 600 miles from Arbroath and I just wanted to come here and stand outside the building to let them know the impact they have had on the town.

“I knew we would be passing by Poole.

“So I felt it would be worthwhile to come and fly the Arbroath flag at the main headquarters.”

Craig’s children William, 9, and Molly, 5, helped make the placards before the family continue to their holiday in Devon.

National memorial

A memorial outside the Dorset HQ bears the names of RNLI crew lost in the line of duty.

The Arbroath names include the men who perished in the Robert Lindsay disaster on the local station’s darkest day of October 1953.

“I’ve been following the row about the lifeboat from the beginning,” Craig added.

RNLI memorial at Poole in Dorset.
Craig was struck by the symbolism of the national memorial at RNLI HQ.

“So it was quite emotional to see Arbroath names on the memorial and think about what this has done to the town.

“Arbroath has really stood by each other and that can be quite rare in these times.

“It shows the strength of feeling there is for the lifeboat.

“Even though I don’t live in Arbroath now, I’d like to think I’ve done a little bit to show just how much the town still means to me.

“People from inside the building have come out and have been very hospitable.

“They have asked why I am there and I’ve been able to highlight a situation which has caused so much upset in Arbroath.”

A Shannon-class lifeboat
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

And Craig revealed he had visited an Essex community fighting similar plans.

Walton and Frinton has also seen senior figures either stood down or resign over a decision to replace an all weather boat with a smaller inflatable.

In both cases, the RNLI has rejected suggestions the move is a downgrade.

They say Tayside’s lifesaving capability will be enhanced by an Atlantic 85 in Arbroath and Shannon-class lifeboats at the flank stations of Montrose and Broughty Ferry.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “We are aware of an individual protesting outside of the RNLI College in Poole following the asset change decision at Arbroath RNLI.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The A935 between Montrose and Brechin.
Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following Angus crash
Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Arbroath were joined by guide dogs at their latest match.
Why Arbroath were joined by furry mascots at their match against Montrose
An ambulance at Stonehaven open air pool on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman's death
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Caitlin Wilkie handing over match ball Picture shows; Caitlin Wilkie handing over match ball . Murrayfield. Supplied by Scottish Rugby/SNS Group Date; 29/07/2023
Heart-warming moment Kirriemuir girl hugs Scotland rugby star in front of thousands at Murrayfield
Hilary Farquharson with the gilt-framed Petrie piece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Unique piece of Dundee literary history on offer at Angus antique book sale
Anya Jacobson has fought a rare form of cancer.
Brave Angus girl Anya, 7, chops long locks for charity after being given all…
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array.
Angus solar farm opponents promised objections will be taken despite planning portal glitch
A fine imposed on Tigh-Na-Muirn care home has been appealed.
Monifieth care home £20k Covid cleaner death fine was 'unduly lenient', appeal court told
Neill Wilson at Station park with a picture of the 1967 Forfar Athletic squad.
Obituary: Neill Wilson, former Forfar Athletic chairman and quantity surveyor