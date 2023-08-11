Forfar pizza war to be decided next week as Domino’s recommended for approval

A decision will be made next week on whether to allow Domino’s to open its first outlet in Forfar.

A planning application by the fast food giant has split opinion in the Angus town as the chosen site of a former Blockbuster video shop on Castle Street is next door to rival independent take-away, Dino’s.

Applicant Henry Dawes already operates successful Dundee and Arbroath franchises of the international chain and says the branch would bring 30 jobs to Forfar.

But some say it would be a “huge blow” to independent local take-aways.

Council recommended to approve Forfar Dominoes

Now, a report for Angus Council’s development standards committee recommends approving the application, subject to conditions.

Conditions include the take-away being operational within three years, a waste management plan and systems put in place to mitigate smell.

The pizza giant previously set is sights on an empty grocery store that sits on St James Road, but has since abandoned an appeal against refusal.

Pizza war has split opinion

Local responses to the plan have been mixed, with fears it will see the closure of other businesses.

Businessman Umar Ahmed, of Best Wishes card shop, previously said: “We all know what the cost of living has caused our businesses, forcing us to pay more to run them.

“This would be a huge blow for all the other family-run takeaways in the town.

“It would be shameful to open up next to an already established and well-run family business.

“We want to encourage local businesses to thrive in the centre, not suffer.”

Pat Carter also objected, saying: “Forfar has a large number of takeaway businesses and I do not see the need for two similar-type businesses being situated next door to each other.”

But not all the responses have been negative, as some locals would like to see the famous name in their town.

Charlie Khan commented application saying: “Dominos is a quality pizza franchise and a lot of local people will be glad to finally be able to try the excellent pizzas.”

The application will be decided by the council’s development standards committee on Tuesday.