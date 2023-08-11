Forfar pizza war to be decided next week as Domino’s recommended for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar pizza war to be decided next week as Domino’s recommended for approval

The fast food giant is looking to set up shop beside one of Forfar's most popular takeaway spots.

By Liam Rutherford
The empty store is right next door to Dino's takeaway in Forfar. Image: Google
The empty store is right next door to Dino's takeaway in Forfar. Image: Google

A decision will be made next week on whether to allow Domino’s to open its first outlet in Forfar.

A planning application by the fast food giant has split opinion in the Angus town as the chosen site of a former Blockbuster video shop on Castle Street is next door to rival independent take-away, Dino’s.

Applicant Henry Dawes already operates successful Dundee and Arbroath franchises of the international chain and says the branch would bring 30 jobs to Forfar.

But some say it would be a “huge blow” to independent local take-aways.

Council recommended to approve Forfar Dominoes

Now, a report for Angus Council’s development standards committee recommends approving the application, subject to conditions.

Conditions include the take-away being operational within three years, a waste management plan and systems put in place to mitigate smell.

The pizza chain previously had its eye on a old St James Road convenience store. Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The pizza giant previously set is sights on an empty grocery store that sits on St James Road, but has since abandoned an appeal against refusal.

Pizza war has split opinion

Local responses to the plan have been mixed, with fears it will see the closure of other businesses.

Businessman Umar Ahmed, of Best Wishes card shop, previously said: “We all know what the cost of living has caused our businesses, forcing us to pay more to run them.

“This would be a huge blow for all the other family-run takeaways in the town.

“It would be shameful to open up next to an already established and well-run family business.

“We want to encourage local businesses to thrive in the centre, not suffer.”

Pat Carter also objected, saying: “Forfar has a large number of takeaway businesses and I do not see the need for two similar-type businesses being situated next door to each other.”

But not all the responses have been negative, as some locals would like to see the famous name in their town.

Charlie Khan commented application saying: “Dominos is a quality pizza franchise and a lot of local people will be glad to finally be able to try the excellent pizzas.”

The application will be decided by the council’s development standards committee on Tuesday.

More from Angus & The Mearns

A draft drawing of the Abbey Works development plans.
Arbroath Abbey factory site housing plans to be discussed next week
Caitlyn Blackie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus nightclub peeper on Register for taking photo of romping couple and showing it…
Where do you stand on the driven grouse shooting debate? Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock.
Is grouse shooting cruel or a glorious 'celebration'? Angus campaigner and land boss have…
Barbara-Ann MacKay, Audrey Anderson and Sarah-Jane Shellard will take part in this year's MoonWalk having all survived breast cancer.
Arbroath family on how they beat breast cancer together
Panbride Church. Image: DC Thomson
Carnoustie congregations to merge as worshipper numbers dwindle
Warddykes Primary is a step closer to new speed bumps. Image: Lily Souter
New speed bumps to be introduced at Arbroath primary school after safety campaign
Motorcycle in Shanwell Woods, Carnoustie.
Boy, 14, warned after illegally motorcycling in Carnoustie woodland
Police raided the former swimming pool in Forfar.
Forfar swimming pool raid: Three appear in court
Police have now traced the missing Forfar man.
Forfar man, 31, missing since Monday found safe and well
The converted church in Carnoustie. Image: Connelly Yeoman.
Stunning converted church close to Carnoustie Golf Links for sale

Conversation