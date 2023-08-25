Pioneering relaxed performance play around dementia to take to Carnoustie stage

Carnoustie Theatre Club will bring the curtain down on its latest successful production with an innovative performance for members of an award-winning local memories group.

The amateur Angus cast is nearing the end of a sell-out run of Maggie May, a play about dementia and hope.

And in a first for the theatre club, a special Saturday matinee is planned as a ‘relaxed performance’ for members of Carnoustie Memories.

It’s seen the production adapted to bring people back out to the theatre in a more relaxed environment.

Changes to put audience at ease

Cast member Nikki Doig says it has been created to put the Dibble Tree Theatre audience at ease and help them reconnect with the joy of theatre.

“During a committee meeting we were talking about how our performances are always in the evening, making it difficult for people with carers to come,” said Nikki.

“We were also aware a trip to the theatre can be quite overwhelming for some people.

“That’s when the idea for a relaxed performance on the Saturday afternoon came about.”

The club has worked with Lorraine Young of Carnoustie Memories to ensure the performance is as accessible as possible.

Information about the play has been shared in advance to help people prepare and to prompt memory afterwards.

The audience will be made up solely of members of Carnoustie Memories, their families and carers.

They will be welcome to leave the auditorium during the production if they feel they need need some time out.

And the house lights will stay on during the performance to make it easier for that.

The cast, led by director Carolyn Cheape, has been briefed there may be some talking, and even singing, amongst the audience during the show.

First for Carnoustie Memories

Lorraine Young says it is another very positive step forward.

“Like CTC, this is a first for Carnoustie Memories,” she said.

“Our members, along with their family and carers, are very much looking forward to attending the afternoon performance.

“We hope relaxed performances could become a regular feature at the Dibble Tree Theatre.

“Grateful thanks are extended to all at CTC for making this relaxed performance a reality and supporting our ambition of making Carnoustie a dementia-friendly community.”

Carnoustie Memories was established in 2014, initially with a focus on golf to help stimulate memory recall by reconnecting members with their lifelong love of the game.

The group won praise from Major winner Adam Scott when he dropped in on the group during the 2018 Open Championship.

And it inspired the first golf memories programme in the US.

Since then, the organisation has also developed groups around football and music in its tireless drive to make Carnoustie a dementia friendly town.

Their success and determination was recognised in 2022 with the award of a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Maggie May

Playwright Frances Poet, wrote Maggie May in a highly collaborative process in which people living with dementia and their supporters had a significant input at every stage.

The play tells a positive story of life after diagnosis for people living with dementia and their supporters.

Narrative reminders are incorporated to guide audience members who might otherwise struggle to follow its thread.

Music also features throughout, giving light breathing space to an audience having to work hard to hold on to a story.

