Pioneering relaxed performance play around dementia to take to Carnoustie stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pioneering relaxed performance play around dementia to take to Carnoustie stage

A special matinee performance of Maggie May will be enjoyed by members of the award-winning Carnoustie Memories group this weekend.

By Graham Brown
The Maggie May cast of George Doherty, Mike Burns and (front from left) Nikki Doig, Susan Murphy and Kim Brymer. Image: Carnoustie Theatre Club.
The Maggie May cast of George Doherty, Mike Burns and (front from left) Nikki Doig, Susan Murphy and Kim Brymer. Image: Carnoustie Theatre Club.

Carnoustie Theatre Club will bring the curtain down on its latest successful production with an innovative performance for members of an award-winning local memories group.

The amateur Angus cast is nearing the end of a sell-out run of Maggie May, a play about dementia and hope.

And in a first for the theatre club, a special Saturday matinee is planned as a ‘relaxed performance’ for members of Carnoustie Memories.

It’s seen the production adapted to bring people back out to the theatre in a more relaxed environment.

Changes to put audience at ease

Cast member Nikki Doig says it has been created to put the Dibble Tree Theatre audience at ease and help them reconnect with the joy of theatre.

“During a committee meeting we were talking about how our performances are always in the evening, making it difficult for people with carers to come,” said Nikki.

“We were also aware a trip to the theatre can be quite overwhelming for some people.

“That’s when the idea for a relaxed performance on the Saturday afternoon came about.”

The club has worked with Lorraine Young of Carnoustie Memories to ensure the performance is as accessible as possible.

Information about the play has been shared in advance to help people prepare and to prompt memory afterwards.

The audience will be made up solely of members of Carnoustie Memories, their families and carers.

They will be welcome to leave the auditorium during the production if they feel they need need some time out.

And the house lights will stay on during the performance to make it easier for that.

The cast, led by director Carolyn Cheape, has been briefed there may be some talking, and even singing, amongst the audience during the show.

First for Carnoustie Memories

Lorraine Young says it is another very positive step forward.

“Like CTC, this is a first for Carnoustie Memories,” she said.

“Our members, along with their family and carers, are very much looking forward to attending the afternoon performance.

“We hope relaxed performances could become a regular feature at the Dibble Tree Theatre.

“Grateful thanks are extended to all at CTC for making this relaxed performance a reality and supporting our ambition of making Carnoustie a dementia-friendly community.”

Carnoustie Memories was established in 2014, initially with a focus on golf to help stimulate memory recall by reconnecting members with their lifelong love of the game.

Carnoustie Memories QAVS award
Lorraine Young of Carnoustie Memories (left) received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service on behalf of Carnoustie Memories in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson

The group won praise from Major winner Adam Scott when he dropped in on the group during the 2018 Open Championship.

And it inspired the first golf memories programme in the US.

Since then, the organisation has also developed groups around football and music in its tireless drive to make Carnoustie a dementia friendly town.

Their success and determination was recognised in 2022 with the award of a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Maggie May

Playwright Frances Poet, wrote Maggie May in a highly collaborative process in which people living with dementia and their supporters had a significant input at every stage.

The play tells a positive story of life after diagnosis for people living with dementia and their supporters.

Narrative reminders are incorporated to guide audience members who might otherwise struggle to follow its thread.

Music also features throughout, giving light breathing space to an audience having to work hard to hold on to a story.

The play tells a positive story of life after diagnosis for people living with dementia and their supporters.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Innes' foul-mouthed rant included unsavoury comments about judges and masons. Image: Shutterstock.
'I live for killing freemasons' — Wife-beating Brechin thug's foul-mouthed threats to police and…
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute
Two men have been charged.
Two men charged in connection with Tayside car thefts
Filming for The Crown takes place in St Andrews
9 Netflix hits where Tayside and Fife play a starring role
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson. Image: DC Thomson
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson to step down
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa overlooks the Championship links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease transfer sealed by links chiefs
A chicken behind a wire fence
Bird flu outbreak near Forfar: Locals urged to take action
Kevin McBride was jailed for the single-punch assault in Aura nightclub. Image: Facebook
Dundee delivery driver jailed for single-punch nightclub assault that left victim with 'fist-sized' blood…
Strathie players Cameron White, Logan Reilly and Struan White tuck into Angus game at Inchmacoble Park.
Angus rugby club is game for game with matchday hospitality fare
Paulina Ruranska with Bedlington terrier Gala in July.
'King Charles III notified' as Dundee dog Gala found after two weeks lost in…

Conversation