Man, 84, who died in Forfar crash named by police

An 84-year-old man killed following a crash in Forfar on Friday has been named by police.

Brian Mollison from Kirriemuir was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the crash at Kirriemuir Road at around 7.55am where he died a short time later.

Emergency services were called around 7.55am to the single vehicle crash involving a Skoda Citigo.

The road was closed for over four hours as an investigation into the cause of the crash got underway.

Family pay tribute to their loved one

Mr Mollison’s family have paid tribute following what they describe as a “sudden and tragic loss”.

A statement from the family issued by police said: “The family are trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to those members of the public and emergency services who did all they could for Brian at the scene of the accident and later at Ninewells Hospital.”

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie of the Road Policing Unit at Perth said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Mollison’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We’ll support them as our enquiries into what happened progress.”

Police renew appeal for witnesses

Police have made a further appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I continue to appeal for witnesses, anyone with information or dash cam footage that may assist, to contact us,” added, Sergeant Wilkie.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 0638 of 25 August, 2023.