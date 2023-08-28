Man, 84, who died in Forfar crash named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 84, who died in Forfar crash named by police

Kirriemuir Road was closed for over four hours following the one-car crash.

By Neil Henderson
Police have named the 84-year-old man who died following Friday's crash in Forfar.
Police have named the 84-year-old man who died following Friday's crash in Forfar. Image: Police Scotland

An 84-year-old man killed following a crash in Forfar on Friday has been named by police.

Brian Mollison from Kirriemuir was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the crash at Kirriemuir Road at around 7.55am where he died a short time later.

Emergency services were called around 7.55am to the single vehicle crash involving a Skoda Citigo.

The road was closed for over four hours as an  investigation into the cause of the crash got underway.

Family pay tribute to their loved one

Mr Mollison’s family have paid tribute following what they describe as a  “sudden and tragic loss”.

A statement from the family issued by police said: “The family are trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to those members of the public and emergency services who did all they could for Brian at the scene of the accident and later at Ninewells Hospital.”

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie of the Road Policing Unit at Perth said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Mollison’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We’ll support them as our enquiries into what happened progress.”

Police renew appeal for witnesses

Police have made a further appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I continue to appeal for witnesses, anyone with information or dash cam footage that may assist, to contact us,” added, Sergeant Wilkie.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 0638 of 25 August, 2023.

